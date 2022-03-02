Which Halloween sweater is best?

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no cozier way to show your excitement than with a festive Halloween sweater. There’s a great variety of classic pumpkins and ghouls or well-known Halloween characters available for every size and gender.

Halloween sweaters are also a great and easy way to dress up for parties without having to put on a costume. The best Halloween sweater currently available is the Slouchy Pumpkin Sweatshirt. It’s cute, cozy and perfect for getting you in the spirit of the holiday.

What to know before you buy a Halloween sweater

Your size

If you love an oversized sweater, you should buy one that’s one or two sizes above what you usually wear. If you like them cozy and tight, you should go with one your size or slightly smaller. Men’s Halloween sweaters will typically run bigger, while women’s Halloween sweaters will usually be tighter and more form-fitting. There are some sweaters that are meant to be one size fits all, but be cautious purchasing these as they often don’t accommodate larger sizes.

Your style

When you think of Halloween, do you think about colorful pumpkins or spooky skeletons? Maybe you think of your favorite classic Halloween film. If you like the former, you may want to go with something bright and festive, perhaps something that can serve you all season long. If you enjoy the creepiness of the holiday, something darker and edgier might fit your ensemble better. There are a lot of options on both sides of the spectrum and in between to choose from.

The occasion

If you’re planning to wear your new sweater for the whole month of October, you might like one that brings in aspects of the whole season. If you’re buying it specifically for a Halloween party or outing, you may want something more specific to the theme. Just like you would likely only wear an ugly Christmas sweater, you may only want a gaudy Halloween sweater for an over-the-top party. Depending on your holiday plans, either may work, but it’s always good to think about what will make you happiest in each situation.

What to look for in a quality Halloween sweater

Durability

When you find the perfect Halloween sweater, the last thing you want is for it to only last one season (or less.) Your new sweater should be thick and well-made to keep you warm and happy for multiple Halloween seasons. Cheaper, thinner sweaters are likely to rip, fray or even fall apart after just a couple of wears.

Characters

If you love classic Halloween characters, you’ll probably want a sweater featuring one or more. Common character sweaters include Jack and Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the sisters from “Hocus Pocus.” Your local Halloween store may have a wide array of shirts and sweaters featuring some of the most iconic characters in Halloween history.

Cardigans or sweaters

If you’re not the biggest fan of pull-over sweaters, there are many Halloween and fall-themed cardigans available as well. Many feature colorful pumpkins or spooky black-and-white skulls. These can be just as cute and cozy (if not more so) as sweaters and make great additions to outfits all fall long.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halloween sweater

Most Halloween sweaters and cardigans cost between $10-$30, depending on the quality and the brand.

Halloween sweater FAQ

What other clothes do Halloween sweaters go with?

A. Halloween sweaters go great with black clothing or complementary colors. Leggings, boots and dark jeans are just a few examples of outfit options, but you can mix and match however you like.

Should you get a Halloween sweater or T-shirt?

A. This depends on your area’s climate and how warm and cozy you want to be. If you live where it’s warmer, a T-shirt might be more comfortable to regularly wear. If fall gets chilly quickly in your area, a sweater is the right way to go.

What’s the best Halloween sweater to buy?

Top Halloween sweater

Slouchy Pumpkin Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This cute and soft Jack-O-Lantern sweatshirt comes in three colors and is perfect for wearing out or at home.

What you’ll love: It’s a machine-washable cotton blend. It’s soft and lightweight and it has a wide neck for versatile looks. It’s adorable, comfy and a great value. For the slouchy shoulder look, you may want to order a size up.

What you should consider: This sweater runs a little bit small, and you have to hang it to dry. You should wash it inside out to preserve the print.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween sweater for the money

Pumpkin Queen Long Sleeve Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This is a hand-wash-only “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed sweater for queens who love the franchise.

What you’ll love: This sweater is true to size and features a thick and quality screen print. It’s warm and comfy at a great price. It’s trendy and great for parties. There are multiple color and print options available.

What you should consider: It’s thinner than some customers expected and a little oversized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Knitted Ghost Print Sweater

What you need to know: This cute Halloween sweater is cute and roomy for all sizes and features an adorable and colorful ghost print.

What you’ll love: It’s thick and perfect for cold weather. It’s soft and of great quality for the price. The pattern is colorful, festive and bright. The material is stretchy to accommodate the one-size-fits-all sizing.

What you should consider: The sleeves are shorter than on most sweaters and some customers found it was too small to truly be one size fits all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.