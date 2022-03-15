Which heated car seat cover is best?

Anyone living in a place that gets harsh winters knows that there are times a car’s heater isn’t quite enough to keep you warm. While it would be great if everyone could afford a luxury vehicle with heated seats to keep them comfortable, this just isn’t a reality. Thankfully, you can buy aftermarket heated car seat covers that will do the trick without costing you an arm and a leg.

Another great thing about heated seat covers is they often include features you won’t find in even the fanciest of vehicles. For example, the Sotion Massage Seat Cushion with Heat has 10 vibrating nodes and five massage modes to keep you comfortable on long drives no matter what the weather is like.

What to know before you buy a heated car seat cover

Installation

All heated car seat covers are very easy to install in a matter of minutes without the need for any tools. Depending on the model in question, it may use either elastic bands, Velcro straps, buckled straps or a combination of these. Elastic bands, while not necessarily the most secure, are the simplest to install. The downside is they can stretch out and loosen up over time. Buckled and Velcro straps can take an extra minute or two to install, but can be fastened in place tighter and are less likely to move around.

Power source

Heated car seat covers plug into a vehicle’s 12-volt outlet, not a USB port. Thankfully, pretty much all cars have these in a convenient location that you should have no trouble plugging your heated car seat cover into, at least when using them on the front seats. If you plan on purchasing covers for passengers riding in the back, make sure to check both the specifications of the heated seat cover in question to find out how long the power cable is, and the location of the closest 12-volt outlet to the backseat.

Many heated car seat covers also come with a home adapter so you can plug them into a standard wall outlet for use on a desk chair or even on your couch.

Timer

Heated car seat covers are equipped with timers so they automatically turn off after a set period of time. This is a safety feature to ensure that a chair isn’t accidentally left on indefinitely, which could potentially drain your battery or be a fire hazard. Depending on the model, the auto shutoff timer may be as little as 15 minutes or as many as 60 minutes. Those with the longer 60 minute shutoff timer often have 15 and 30 minute options too.

What to look for in a quality heated car seat cover

Heating zones

Heated car seat covers vary in the amount of heating zones they have. The most basic models will have a single heating zone, which may be on the bottom cushion for your thighs or on the backrest. More advanced models will have heating zones in both locations. The more heating zones a car seat cover has and the larger the area they cover, the better they can keep you warm on chilly days.

Massage

Many heated car seat covers also offer a massage function. This will almost always be a vibration massage since rollers could get uncomfortable if sitting on them for long periods of time. As with heating zones, the number and placement of massaging nodes can vary from model to model.

Cooling

Heated car seat covers are great for helping you stay warm in the winter months, but many people experience an entirely different problem in the summer months – excessive sweating. To combat that, you can find heated car seat covers that are also equipped with cooling fans.

Settings

The more settings a car seat cover has, both in regards to the heating and massage functionalities, the better you can customize it to your preferences. The most advanced models may have as many three heat settings and 10 massage modes. On the other end of the spectrum are very basic models that just have a single heat setting.

Material

The material of a heated car seat cover affects both the aesthetics and comfort. Breathable materials are great because they won’t make you sweat during the warmest parts of the day. Faux leather isn’t breathable but it has a more high-end aesthetic than polyester and nylon. The downside is that it can get very hot, especially in full sun, so you may want to remove covers made from it when not needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a heated car seat cover

Most heated car seat covers cost between $15-$80.

Heated car seat cover FAQ

How long do heated car seat covers take to warm up?

A. The majority of heated car seat covers will heat up in as little as one or two minutes. Some lesser quality models may take as many as five minutes.

Are heated car seat covers designed for specific seats?

A. No. Most heated car seat covers are universal, so you can use them in practically any vehicle and on the driver or passenger seats.

What are the best heated car seat covers to buy?

Top heated car seat cover

Sotion Massage Seat Cushion with Heat

What you need to know: With 10 vibrating massaging nodes, five modes and an optional heat function, this seat cover should keep you comfortable and relaxed on those long drives.

What you’ll love: It includes power adapters for car and home use, and it features several installation straps that do a good job of holding it in place even if you shift around a lot.

What you should consider: It only has a single heating zone that isn’t very large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heated car seat cover for the money

HealthMate IN9438 Velour Winter Seat Cushion

What you need to know: The Healthmate IN9438 does an excellent job of keeping users warm thanks to a combination of plush velour material and a large heating zone that covers the entire seat cushion.

What you’ll love: It has simple high-low-off controls so you won’t have to fiddle around with a complicated remote when driving. The low price won’t dig too deeply into your wallet too.

What you should consider: It lacks a massage function.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Relaxzen 5-Motor Massage Seat Cushion with Heat

What you need to know: Though this seat cover only has a single heat setting, the several massage modes and thick cushioning more than make up for that.

What you’ll love: It has three timer options, the longest of which is 60 minutes, and features massaging nodes running from your thighs to your upper back.

What you should consider: Some users complain that it doesn’t get warm enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

