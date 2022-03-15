Which Ilia beauty product is best?

Why is it so hard to find makeup that suits your skin even though large beauty retailers and warehouses overflow with makeup and skincare products? Sometimes less is more, which aligns perfectly with Ilia’s fuss-free philosophy.

The clean beauty brand sees skin care and makeup as one and creates products for every skin type. One of the best Ilia beauty products is their Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation, which offers light coverage and mineral sunscreen protection.

What to know before you buy Ilia beauty products

What is the brand Ilia?

Launched in 2011, Ilia is a makeup brand that creates clean makeup products. They believe in skin that looks like skin and design their products to be simple to use. Ilia has learned that not all-natural products are good for the skin, just like not every synthetic ingredient is bad and consider clean beauty to be where those two worlds collide. All Ilia products are without parabens, gluten, phthalates, petroleum and chemical screens. They are also cruelty-free.

Choosing beauty products by skin type

Knowing your skin type will help you choose the ideal beauty products that are right for you.

– Those with oily skin tend to enjoy products with a matte finish to tone down their naturally shiny skin. Setting powder or makeup blotting papers will be helpful for touch-ups throughout the day. Dry – Liquid products with a dewy finish are ideal for dry skin. Those with dry skin will want to stay away from powder products and may even want to consider cream blush and bronzer.

– Liquid products with a dewy finish are ideal for dry skin. Those with dry skin will want to stay away from powder products and may even want to consider cream blush and bronzer. Combination – If you have combination skin, you’ll notice that some areas of your skin are oily, like your T-zone, while others are dry, like your chin or cheeks. Those with combination skin will likely have to try various skin products to see which works best.

– If you have combination skin, you’ll notice that some areas of your skin are oily, like your T-zone, while others are dry, like your chin or cheeks. Those with combination skin will likely have to try various skin products to see which works best. Normal – Those with normal skin can use products designed for both oily and dry skin.

What to look for in quality Ilia beauty products

Fragrance

If you’re sensitive to beauty products with added fragrance or just prefer to stick to fragrance-free options, Ilia offers many items that have no added fragrance, including their Super Serum Skin Tint. Plus, several other items contain less than 1% of synthetic fragrances.

Shade range

The shade range is always one of the trickiest areas when looking for beauty products. However, most Ilia products have a reasonably inclusive shade range, making it likely that most people will find a match for their skin.

Skin care benefits

Since Ilia believes that skincare and makeup are one, many of their beauty products are packed with active quality ingredients that shield skin from environmental stressors. For example, Ilia uses niacinamide, which helps smooth skin texture, as well as vitamin C to brighten and even out skin tone.

How much you can expect to spend on Ilia beauty products

Depending on the type of beauty product and size, you can expect to spend $13-$55 on Ilia beauty products.

Ilia beauty products FAQ

What is the difference between a skin tint and foundation?

A. The main difference between a skin tint and a foundation is the level of coverage. A skin tint tends to offer sheer to light coverage, while a foundation is usually buildable and can be anywhere from medium to full coverage. Also, the consistency of a skin tint will be thinner than a foundation.

What makes a beauty product clean?

A. While the definition of a clean beauty product is not clear, a clean beauty product is basically a product made without harmful ingredients. For example, most clean beauty products are formulated without sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates and many other questionable ingredients.

What are the best Ilia beauty products to buy?

Top Ilia beauty product

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

What you need to know: Those looking for light, dewy coverage will appreciate this skin tint with mineral SPF.

What you’ll love: This serum skin tint offers a natural look and is ideal for those “no-makeup” makeup days. It’s also free of silicones, oil, fragrance, and chemical sunscreen and is tested to be non-comedogenic.

What you should consider: Because this product is fragrance-free, it doesn’t have anything to cover up the natural scent, which can be a little off-putting.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

Top Ilia beauty product for the money

Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara

What you need to know: With a dual-sided brush, this clean mascara catches and separates every lash to provide lift and length.

What you’ll love: The star ingredients in this mascara are keratin, shea butter and beeswax to fortify, condition and nourish lashes. It’s also cruelty-free, gluten-free and comes in recyclable packaging.

What you should consider: This mascara is not completely waterproof and can smudge or transfer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

Ilia Multi-Stick Cheek & Lip

What you need to know: This versatile beauty product that you can use to add buildable color to both the cheeks and lips.

What you’ll love: It comes in a small and convenient package so you can easily take it on the go. This product is clean, comes in recyclable packaging and is packed full of quality ingredients.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that the color doesn’t seem to last all day.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

