As I reminisce about warm weather, it’s time to switch to creams and lotions to manage my super-dry skin during the winter months. But this year, I won’t be lathering up with cold-weather products I’ve never truly loved. Instead, I’m infusing some summer into my winter skin care routine — and I’m loving it.

Sol de Janeiro taps into the joy and sunshine of Brazilian summers with luscious products featuring rich ingredients and intoxicating scents. I’ve used a few of the brand’s bestselling products, and each one makes me feel like I’m soaking up the sun, even when there’s snow on the horizon — or on my driveway.

Here are the top six Sol de Janeiro products that I plan on using all winter long.

What is Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream?

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, arguably the brand’s most popular product, is an ultrarich cream packed with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients. The whipped, buttery texture is luxurious, yet it absorbs quickly into my skin. It works particularly well on notoriously dry areas, including my elbows and dry, cracking hands from hand sanitizer use. Its scent, however, is by far the best feature, with bright, nutty notes with tropical floral undertones.

Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

You can pick up Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream at Amazon and Sephora. The standard 8.1-ounce tub is $45 – $48, while the 2.5-ounce tub is $22.

What is Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream?

Sol de Janeiro’s Coco Cabana Cream is a deep moisturizer infused with oils to smooth and soften even the most dehydrated skin, like mine. It delivers a pampered feeling with a “plush” texture that glides across skin easily and absorbs well, especially on larger areas like arms and thighs. The fragrance, although light, lingers and is evocative; the memorable scent features a blend of coconut cream, toasted praline and orchid reminiscent of pleasant summer perfumes.

Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream

The Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream is available at Amazon and Sephora. The 8.1-ounce jar costs $48, and the 2.5-ounce jar is $22.

What is Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel?

The Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel has a spa quality to it with its luxurious lather and bold scent with full-bodied pistachio and salted caramel notes. It’s infused with coconut and açai oils as well as fatty acids, which made my dry skin softer, smoother and more hydrated. Because the formula is also sulfate-free, it is far less drying and irritating than others I’ve tried. And while the shower cream-gel is gentle enough for sensitive skin, it still delivers deep-cleaning action.

Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel is sold at Sephora and Amazon. It costs around $25-$26 for the standard 13-ounce bottle and $56 for the 33.1-ounce pump-top bottle. The travel-friendly 3-ounce bottle retails for $10. Sephora also offers a 33-ounce refill for $49.

Other Sol de Janeiro products worth considering

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

The Cheirosa ’62 fragrance has a warm, sun-kissed scent with gourmand base notes. Spray it on your body or hair to bring summer with you everywhere you go. You can find it at Sephora for $48. If you want the mini size to sample or for travel, you’ll pay $24.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub

This gentle exfoliator moisturizes as it buffs away dry skin with tiny sugar crystals and crushed cupuaçu seeds. It leaves skin with a warm, beach-ready glow. It’s sold by Amazon and Sephora. A 7.7-ounce jar is available for about $42.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter

Sol de Janeiro’s nourishing lip butter keeps lips soft and smooth with nourishing oils. The antioxidant-rich formula also protects delicate lips from UV damage. You can purchase it at Sephora for $18.

