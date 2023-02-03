After all the pressure of holiday shopping in December, finding the perfect Valentine’s gift for your loved one can be overwhelming. But a skin care gift set is an excellent option if you’re out of ideas. Whether you choose a kit with products for their daily routine or weekly treatments for a home spa night, your valentine will think of you whenever they use the items.

Best skin care gift sets for Valentine’s Day under $25

Pacifica Beauty Face Wash Trial Set

If you’re unsure of your valentine’s skin type, this set offers three of the brand’s bestselling cleansers in convenient trial sizes. It includes a brightening face wash, a deep cleaning cleanser and a complete face wash that removes makeup. The formulas don’t contain any harsh chemicals, either.

Clinique For Men Daily Intense Hydration Starter Kit

This starter kit is perfect for dry skin because it provides effective hydration that plumps the skin. It comes with a cleanser, a cream shave and a gel moisturizer that hydrates the skin instantly. They’re also dermatologist-test, making them safe for sensitive skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Masking Mini Kit

This set of mini-size masks is perfect for your loved one’s home spa night. It contains five formulas that address various skin issues, including enlarged pores, dryness and rough, uneven skin. The masks require 10 minutes or less per treatment, so they’re quick and easy to use.

SpaLife All-Natural Men’s Sandalwood Bath and Body Gift Set

This at-home spa set features luxurious bath and body products to help your valentine enjoy some self-care time. The items also have a relaxing sandalwood scent to help them unwind. The set includes a shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body wash, bath crystals, a sponge and a cardboard suitcase to hold all the items.

Freeman Love to Mask Kit

With 14 face masks, this kit can work for all skin types and concerns. It contains a mix of clay and peel-off masks and even comes with a headband to keep your loved one’s hair out of the masks. All of the formulas are nature-inspired and not tested on animals.

I Dew Care Vitamin To Glow Pack

This fun skin care set contains products to help brighten the skin and give your valentine a healthy glow. It includes travel-sized bottles of the K-beauty brand’s vitamin C serum, moisturizer and lip mask. The products contain vitamin C, niacinamide and cocoa butter to brighten, moisturize and smooth.

Best skin care gift sets for Valentine’s Day for $25-$50

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

This kit contains a complete skin care regime in sizes the Transportation Security Administration has approved for airplane travel. It features a daily cleanser that prepares the face for shaving, a pre-shave facial scrub, a moisturizer with SPF and a lip balm with sun protection. All the products are also cruelty-free.

Laneige Berries n’ Choco Kisses Set

This lip mask set makes a perfect Valentine’s Day gift because it features a berry-scented and a chocolate-scented mask. They contain berry fruit complex, coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin C to ensure your loved one wakes up with soft, supple lips.

Origins Bestsellers for Best Skin Travel Set

This convenient kit contains a complete skin care regime, so your valentine has everything they need to take care of their skin. It includes a cleanser, a serum, a treatment lotion, a moisturizer and a mask, all of which features nature-based formulas.

Viking Revolution Men’s Facial Care Kit

This comprehensive skin care set helps hydrate the skin and soften fine lines and wrinkles. It comes with a face wash, a moisturizer, a facial scrub and an eye cream. All the products contain premium ingredients, such as vitamin E, argan oil and amino acids, to provide noticeable results.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set

For skin that’s looking dry and dull, this hydrating, nourishing set is an ideal Valentine’s Day gift. It contains ingredients that help boost moisture, including blue hyaluronic acid, squalane and ceramides, as well as peptides to firm the skin. It comes with a moisturizer, toner, serum and eye cream.

Hommeface Daily Trio Skin Care Set for Men

This simple, easy-to-use set is perfect for those who have trouble maintaining a skin care routine. It includes full-size products, including a face wash, spray toner and moisturizer. The brand’s formulas contain many natural ingredients, too, such as tea tree leaf, witch hazel and shea butter.

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Skincare Gift Set

This set of mini products features fruit-powered formulas that can help deliver glowing skin for your valentine. They also help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, soothe dryness and banish dullness. The travel-friendly sizes are TSA-approved, too.

Best skin care gift sets for Valentine’s Day for $50-$75

Youth To The People The Youth System

This set of six mini skin care products is chock full of superfood antioxidants and can work for all skin types. It contains a cleanser, vitamin C serum, moisturizer, face oil, eye cream and mask, all of which have vegan formulas.

Petite Maison Spa Package Gift Box

This skin care self-care gift makes a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift. It contains 13 pieces designed to pamper the skin for an at-home spa experience. It includes a face wash, a makeup remover, a face mist, a moisturizer, sheet masks, a clay mask and accessories, including a headband.

Buttah Skin Skin Transforming Cocoshea Three-Piece Kit

This three-piece skin care set is formulated for all skin types, but especially for brightening and adding a glow to melanin-rich complexions. It helps cleanse, exfoliate and protect the skin with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E.

Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit

This set of high-end daily skin care products can help cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate and brighten the skin. It includes travel-ready products for daytime and nighttime use and features clean, cruelty-free ingredients.

Best skin care gift sets for Valentine’s Day for $75+

Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Complete Brightening Morning Routine

This comprehensive skin care set contains everything your valentine needs to treat their skin in the morning. The products are formulated to exfoliate and brighten dull skin and work for all skin types. It includes a cleanser, a toner, a serum, a face oil, a lactic acid treatment, an eye cream and a sunscreen.

Tula Glow Starts Here Bestselling Skin Essentials Kit

Treat your loved one to a luxurious skin care experience with this set that contains five full-size products. The formulas help smooth and brighten the skin and can be incorporated into any skin care routine. They feature premium ingredients, such as glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, peptides and rosehip oil.

Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Complete Anti-Aging Night Routine

This high-end set contains a complete evening skin care routine with anti-aging benefits for all skin types. It includes a high-dose retinoid serum, night oil, lactic acid treatment, moisturizing cream and more, all formulated to hydrate, brighten and smooth the skin.

