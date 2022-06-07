Which ‘Frozen’ blankets are best?

“The cold never bothered me anyway!” If you can’t relate to Elsa’s words, then you need a “Frozen” blanket. Wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket as you settle in for a cozy night of films from the “Frozen” franchise. If you’re looking for a “Frozen” blanket that is as beautiful as it is functional, the Disney “Frozen” “Snow Journey” Fleece Throw Blanket will keep you out of the cold.

What to know before you buy a ‘Frozen’ blanket

‘Frozen’ facts

“Frozen” is the hit 2013 Disney animated feature that was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, “The Snow Queen.” Sisters Elsa and Anna are the stars of the film, along with their snowman friend, Olaf. The movie was an instant hit, and the song “Let It Go” became a modern Disney classic. In 2019, Disney released a sequel, “Frozen 2,” but two short films, “Frozen Fever” and “Olaf’s “Frozen Adventure” debuted before that in 2015 and 2017, respectively. In 2018, a Broadway production based on the movie premiered. All of these works of art depict the main characters, Elsa and Anna, in distinct, ornate costumes. Fans of the franchise will instantly recognize the different versions of the characters, so you will have to consider this when you choose a “Frozen” blanket.

‘Frozen’ character versions

“Frozen” blankets mostly feature Elsa, Anna and/or Olaf. In the original “Frozen,” the sisters wear their iconic costumes with Elsa in her ice blue gown and Anna in her purple cape. In the other films, the outfits differ, so you should know which version of the characters your recipient prefers, if any. You can even find blankets that depict the artistic themes of the Broadway show.

Quotations and messages from the movie

Many “Frozen” blankets have words on them that are either direct quotations or messages that capture the themes of the films. From “Let it go” and “Destiny awaits” to “Live your truth” and sayings about adventures and journeys, you can find a blanket that says exactly what you’re thinking.

Material of blanket

Blankets are made from many different materials. Cotton blankets are cool, lightweight and hypoallergenic to keep you feeling comfortable. Wool is a great material when you want something very warm, but if you are allergic or sensitive to it, fleece is a great alternative. Acrylic and polyester are durable as well as cozy, so your blankets will last a long time.

Size of blanket

Blankets come in many different sizes. Depending on the person you’re buying for, you might choose a larger or smaller size. Similarly, if you are purchasing a blanket for a bed, you will have to know if the bed is twin, queen or king size. Decorative throw blankets won’t cover your whole body, but they make for pretty accents on beds and sofas.

What to look for in a quality ‘Frozen’ blanket

Blanket sets

“Frozen” blankets are sometimes packaged with “huggers,” plush stuffed animals that hug your blanket when it is not in use. These cuddly toys can also double as pillows. You can find Elsa and Anna versions, and, of course, Olaf because he likes warm hugs. You can also find sets that come with matching pillows and even beanie hats.

Wearable blankets

Some blankets have sleeves so you can wear them for an extra layer of warmth. Wearable “Frozen” blankets come in varieties that look like Elsa and Anna’s dresses, so you can feel like a princess while you’re cuddled up on the couch.

Character prints

You can find blankets that depict full scenes from the movies or patterns with repeating designs like the characters’ faces or symbols from the films like snowflakes. Some feature just their costumes, so you really look like you’re wearing their clothes when you drape the blanket over you.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Frozen’ blanket

“Frozen” blankets cost from $12-$45, depending on the material and/or size.

‘Frozen’ blanket FAQ

What are the best hypoallergenic materials for blankets?

A. Cotton and synthetic materials like acrylic are best for allergy sufferers.

Are there ‘Frozen’ weighted blankets?

A. Yes. Macy’s sells a 4.5-pound “Frozen” weighted blanket for children.

What are the best ‘Frozen’ blankets to buy?

Top ‘Frozen’ blanket

Disney “Frozen” “Snow Journey” Fleece Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This beautiful polyester and fleece blanket features Elsa, Anna and Olaf with pretty snowflakes.

What you’ll love: Wrap yourself up in the love of the two sisters and their snowman friend. This cozy blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches. Toss it in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: A few people said the material was thinner than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Frozen’ blanket for the money

Olaf Hugger and Elsa Anna Throw Set

What you need to know: You get two for the price of one with this lovable set of a plush Olaf hugger and a throw blanket with images of Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

What you’ll love: The blanket is 50 inches by 40 inches, with the characters repeated on a bright blue background. The sweet 12-inch Olaf character is perfect for snuggling under the blanket. You can machine wash the blanket and spot clean Olaf.

What you should consider: Some people thought the blanket was a bit small and thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Franco Kids Bedding Snuggle Wrap Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: Featuring the characters from “Frozen 2,” this one-size-fits-all polyester wearable blanket for toddlers and young children is especially soft and cozy.

What you’ll love: Elsa, Anna and Olaf appear on this blanket, along with the words “in my element.” Versatile as a costume, cape or poncho, it will keep kids warm while wearing their favorite characters. This 55-inch by 31-inch blanket has a hood lined with Sherpa and a micro mink plush interior. The snap button closure keeps the blanket secure. It is washer and dryer safe and wrinkle-resistant. It is ideal for cuddling, napping or bedtime.

What you should consider: A few people said that the snap broke.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

