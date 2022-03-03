Which floating glass bathroom shelf is best?

Floating shelves acquired their name due to their concealed mounting points and lack of visible brackets. Glass floating shelves are versatile and corrosion-resistant, and they are becoming increasingly popular in bathrooms for their minimalistic and elegant design.

There are a multitude of floating glass shelves available for a bathroom, varying widely each in design, size and weight capacity. An excellent choice is the KES Aluminum 2 Tier Bathroom Glass Shelf, which comprises two 14-inch-wide, tempered glass shelves with aluminum framework and stainless-steel mounting hardware. Alternatively, there are many other sizes and designs worthy of consideration.

What to know before you buy a floating glass bathroom shelf

Uses

Shelves are primarily used either for storing or for displaying items. Most bathroom floating shelves have a relatively low weight capacity and are only suitable for holding toiletries or rolls of toilet paper. For a shelf to safely hold heavier items such as bath towels, it must have a sturdy construction and a heavy-duty mounting mechanism.

Shape and size

Floating glass shelves come in many designs to suit traditional or contemporary bathrooms. Minimalistic shelves with sharp, straight lines look good in modern bathrooms. Some shelves can be mounted in a corner, whereas others may be quite long or deep to accommodate larger items.

Material

While the shelves themselves are made from glass, other parts are usually made from metal, ABS plastic or acrylic. Primarily, the materials need to be corrosion-resistant, since bathrooms circulate a lot of moisture.

Modern bathrooms suit materials like chrome, aluminum and brushed stainless steel, which are all durable and won’t rust. Traditional bathrooms often incorporate brass, bronze or even wood. For more choices in material and design, take a look at the best bathroom shelves guide at BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality floating glass bathroom shelf

Quantity

How much extra storage space you need will dictate how many shelves you need. Most options are available as a single- or double-shelf kit. However, it is also possible to find systems with up to five shelves. For versatility, look for a kit that can accept extra shelves should you wish to add more in the future.

Mounting hardware

The quality of the mounting hardware is a key factor as it directly relates to the shelf’s weight capacity. Some models only use a narrow bracket that attaches to the rear lip of the shelf. This style looks great in modern bathrooms but cannot hold much weight. Look for a shelf with brackets that extend to the front edge if you plan to use it to store heavy items.

Location

Choosing the right location for your shelf will often determine the type of shelf you choose. If you plan to mount the shelf above a sink, it shouldn’t be too deep, or else items may easily get knocked off. The height of the shelf is important as well, so as to avoid people bumping into it when using the bathroom. Corner shelves are a good choice as they make use of otherwise wasted space.

How much you can expect to spend on a floating glass bathroom shelf

Floating glass shelves are relatively inexpensive with many stylish options available in the $20-$40 price range. Multiple-shelf systems with features like towel rails or toothbrush holders can often range from $100-$150.

Floating glass bathroom shelf FAQ

Do glass shelves break easily?

A. By law, all glass shelves must be constructed from tempered glass, which is about four times stronger than regular glass. This makes them highly durable and prevents them from splintering into jagged shards if they do break.

Can floating shelves be mounted anywhere on drywall?

A. Yes, they can. However, this will ultimately lower their weight capacity. If possible, try to locate at least one of the fasteners into the wall’s wooden stud. Any brackets mounted onto drywall should be done so using an adequate drywall fastener.

Do I need a professional to install my new shelf?

A. Shelves are generally not too difficult to install and can be hung by anyone with moderate DIY skills. If the wall is already tiled, then a specialized drill bit will likely be needed to bore the hole; that job may be safer tackled by an experienced professional.

What’s the best floating glass bathroom shelf to buy?

Top floating glass bathroom shelf

KES Aluminum 2 Tier Bathroom Glass Shelf

What you need to know: This modern twin shelf set is 14 inches wide and made from tempered glass and aluminum.

What you’ll love: It has a solid construction with a combined 10-kilogram weight capacity. The included mounting hardware is made from stainless steel.

What you should consider: At 4 inches deep the shelves are too narrow to hold large items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floating glass bathroom shelf for the money

Knape & Vogt Decorative Corner Glass Shelf Kit

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option is designed for installation in a corner and is 12 inches wide and deep.

What you’ll love: It has sleek triangular brackets with a satin nickel finish and a 25-pound weight capacity.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have an edge rail, so items may get knocked off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Delta Cassidy Towel Rack with Glass Shelf

What you need to know: This larger glass shelf has traditional styling and a chrome finish.

What you’ll love: It incorporates an 18-inch towel rail and can be paired with Delta’s matching bathroom accessories.

What you should consider: It projects over 6 inches from the wall, which may limit location options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

