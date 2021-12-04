Best extended Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon has been extremely busy releasing, refining and integrating its wide range of home electronics. Even with Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, there are still plenty of great deals on Amazon smart speakers, tablets, headphones and more. But don’t hesitate, these prices won’t last for too long.

Today’s top Amazon tech deals

2nd-Gen Echo Buds earbuds: $50 discount

Even before the holiday sale, these earbuds were one of the best deals on the market, thanks to their above-average active noise cancellation and long battery life. These Echo Buds are hard to pass up given the steep discount and many high-tech features.

Available at Amazon

Fire TV Stick: $20 discount

If you have an older TV or you’re not happy with the performance of your current smart TV model, this streaming stick delivers tons of streaming content in a flash. It’s easy to use and delivers all the latest content at 1080p.

Available at Amazon

Echo Show 5: $40 discount

If you want a versatile smart display that fits into small spaces, look no further than this second-generation refresh. It offers a visual interface for programming, double-checking and interacting with your various smart home devices. And when it’s not actively in use, it can serve as a digital picture frame to match your home’s decor.

Available at Amazon

Echo Show 8: $80 discount

Measuring 8 inches wide with a high-definition display, this larger version of the Echo Show smart display is perfect for keeping recipes and how-to videos close at hand. You can even select it as a bundle with a Blink Mini camera for an additional $5.

Available at Amazon

Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $35 discount

The Dot is Amazon’s primary smart speaker. While this is a more basic model, its size makes it incredibly effective, and it’s easy to stash around the house without adding to clutter. In this case, it also comes with a versatile Bluetooth color light bulb at no extra charge, adding more value to this steep discount.

Available at Amazon

Halo View fitness tracker: $30 discount

If you’re actively trying to get in shape or just want to monitor your heartbeat and sleep quality, Amazon’s fitness tracker can help. It’s straightforward, effective and comes in three colors and two sizes. And you’ll get a free 12-month subscription to Amazon’s curated workout plans with your purchase.

Available at Amazon

Kindle e-reader: $35 discount

If you need a quality, entry-level e-reader made with plenty of helpful features, this is a great option. The high pixel density offers a clean image, and it’s bright enough to use in direct sunlight. A single full charge should keep you reading for weeks.

Available at Amazon

Eero 6 mesh WiFi system: $98 discount

To be blunt, you’ll have a hard time finding a consumer-focused mesh WiFi system that outperforms this one. It’s easy to configure and has an incredibly long range. It also utilizes the relatively recent WiFi 6 standard, which promises to improve bandwidth, latency and battery life on supported devices.

Available at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell: $15 discount

This high-definition doorbell camera is proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune to keep your home safe. You can check activity from anywhere on the mobile app and features two-way audio so you can respond to visitors quickly. The wireless Blink Doorbell is affordable and about as streamlined as video doorbells get.

Available at Amazon

Blink Mini indoor camera: $15 discount

Security cameras don’t get much smaller or simpler than this, and its low price point makes it even more attractive. It’s meant for indoor use and boasts night vision as well as motion detection. Whether you want to keep watch for intruders or check up on your pets from time to time, this is an affordable way to get peace of mind.

Available at Amazon

Echo Dot Kids 4th Gen: $25 discount

This child-friendly Echo Dot is a great addition to any family household. Kids can ask Alexa to play music and or read them a story, making it functional and whimsical all at once. It also offers plenty of parental control options, such as time limits and content filters.

Available at Amazon

Halo Band fitness tracker: Get a free Gaiam Yoga Mat

This premium fitness tracker offers the step counter and heart rate monitor common to these kinds of devices. It also takes a step further and lets you track your workouts with a variety of advanced metrics and monitoring tools that can help you get the most out of your exercise.

Available at Amazon

Other tech deals

Crucial Solid State Drive: $32 discount

If you need a solid slate drive that’s compatible with desktops, laptops and long with the Micron 3D NAND technology and SATA drives, this is a solid option. It even comes with a 5-year limited warranty and hardware-based encryption to prevent hacking, so you’ll have peace of mind knowing your content is safe no matter where you go.

Available at Amazon

HUION Inspiroy Graphics Drawing Tablet: $8 discount

This drawing tablet is perfect for artists, educators and editors alike. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows and Android, and features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity for lag-free drawing. It also makes for the perfect companion for video meetings, especially since it’s easy to take notes on a whiteboard or generate signatures with the extra-light pen.

Available at Amazon

Sony X85J 75-Inch TV: $502 discount

When you’re ready to upgrade your TV to something truly special, this 75-inch TV fits the bill. It offers 4K HDR, which showcases your favorite shows and movies in brilliant colors and crisp blacks. And it connects with Google TV and Alexa, making it an easy choice for those looking to purchase a high-quality smart TV.

Available at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $80 discount

If you or someone you know values high-quality sound with above-average noise cancellation technology, look no further than these earbuds. They feature a six-hour battery life on a single charge, so you can listen to your favorite music or podcasts without interruption. The high-fidelity audio, easy-to-use controls and sweat-resistant design make them the perfect companion at the gym or on a run.

Available at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.