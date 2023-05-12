Create your idyllic backyard space during Wayfair’s big sale

Your backyard is a blank canvas. With the right furniture, you can transform it into anything you want. You can add a fire pit, a bench, a canopy, create a small dining space and more. Whatever the dream, you can achieve it with just a few choice pieces of furniture. And right now, during Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale, that idyllic backyard space is even more affordable than you might have imagined.

Now is the time to get the outdoor furniture you need for summer

Just in time for summer, Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale has begun. From now through Wed., May 17, you can piece together the backyard you’ve always wanted. Many of the items are on sale for up to 50% off. Some discounts go even deeper. To help you quickly find the best deals, here are our top ten picks.

Best deals on outdoor furniture

Etta Avenue Black Mirabel 79-inch Long Reclining Single Chaise

This set of two reclining chaise lounges adds a chic sense of style to your backyard. They feature a water-resistant iron frame for durability and flared legs for stability. The adjustable back reclines to five locking positions.

Sold by Wayfair

George Oliver Six-Person Outdoor Dining Set

If you like to host outdoor events or you have a large family, the more seats around a table the better. This comfortable, rustic option is a six-seat outdoor dining set that is made with acacia wood and has water-resistant cushions to help it better withstand outdoor elements.

Sold by Wayfair

Lark Manor Brown Harbison Extendable Outdoor Dining Table

This is a beautiful table that will upgrade any backyard setting. Whether you enjoy alfresco dining or you just want an attractive yet functional piece of outdoor furniture, this is a solid option. The table has a natural wood finish and features an umbrella hole that can be accessed when the table is extended.

Sold by Wayfair

Novogratz Yellow Roberta Metal Outdoor Side Table

Sometimes, a simple accent piece is all you need to make your space pop. This yellow side table can fulfill that duty. This small, durable option is highly versatile, allowing you to use it for anything from holding drinks and hors d’oeuvres to stacking pool towels.

Sold by Wayfair

Wade Logan Four-person Outdoor Dining Set

This simple four-person table features an eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing hexagonal design on a trestle base. It is inviting and casually slips into any backyard decor. The table has two built-in wheels for easy transport, and the set comes with four matching chairs.

Sold by Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor 118.1-inch W Manual Side Awning

Whether you need a little extra privacy or want to better define your patio space, this side awning can handle the task. It is a little over 5 feet high and can extend to almost 10 feet long, making it customizable for your needs. It is UV-resistant, water-resistant and even has a UPF rating of 50+.

Sold by Wayfair

Outsunny Pergola with Canopy

If your outdoor space needs protection from the sun, a pergola that features a canopy is an elegant solution. This model creates an open-air space that offers protection from the elements so you can host a party, even in less-than-ideal weather.

Sold by Wayfair

Sand and Stable Norris 52-inch Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

An outdoor loveseat is a great way to spend comfortable summer evenings with a close friend or loved one. It immediately creates a pleasant atmosphere and offers a cozy space for two people to relax and share their day. This model has thick, soft cushions and a durable backrest.

Sold by Wayfair

Lark Manor Brown Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench

If you prefer a more classic design, this chevron-inspired patio bench is a good choice. It offers a modern style, is weather-resistant and can endure bright sunlight. The natural wood grain can make it an attractive focal point of your backyard environment.

Sold by Wayfair

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table

Adding a fire pit to your backyard furniture means you can extend your social gatherings past nightfall if desired. This steel model has a stylish base that cleverly hides a propane tank. It comes with lava rocks and a protective cover for added value.

Sold by Wayfair

