WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gifted educators in the Wichita Falls Independent School District are very proud to be named elementary and secondary teachers for the school year.

Shelly Hutchins, from Kate Burgess, was named Teacher of the Year for the elementary schools. Elizabeth Burkham, from Barwise, was named secondary Teacher of the Year at the WFISD’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year Banquet.

Their peers and families were there to congratulate them on the honor. Both said teaching is a passion to them and they were so thankful to be recognized.

“I am truly honored being selected this year’s teacher of the year. Especially, being nominated by my peers at school. It’s truly a special thing. My passion is teaching. I feel like it’s a calling,” Hutchins said.

“I am completely shocked and humbled by this because there are a ton of amazing educators in WFISD. You’re as good as your strongest link and I’m just truly honored to get this because I was not expecting it at all,” Burkham said.

Congratulations to both teachers from all of here at Texoma’s Homepage!