Here are some things that stood out at CES — that you can buy now

CES, the world’s largest consumer technology conference, is underway — and BestReviews editors are there to capture all the action. We’ve seen some of the newest and greatest products preparing for launch, new to the market or trying to reach new audiences. We’ve even given awards to our favorite gadgets at the conference.

BestReviews Director of Digital Content Jacob Palmer has gathered information on some of the coolest products he’s seen that you can already buy. From a smart cart for golfers to a portable touchscreen monitor, the latest smart watch from Garmin and more, here are his recommendations — and what he thinks about some of these very cool new electronics.

Here are the coolest items our editors are loving at CES

Foresight Sports ForeCaddy Smart Cart 1.5

“A push cart that follows you on the golf cart. Breaks down to be easy to load in and out of your trunk. Since it was at CES, obviously it utilizes AI technology to power its cameras and ensure you don’t get too separated from your golf bag on the course. My favorite demo at the entire convention and seemed like one of the smarter versions of the product out there, with a magnetic strip to keep your rangefinder easily accessible and designed by people who clearly play a ton of golf. Just a tidy $2,499 from one of the best makers of golf simulators (an exploding product type in the space).”

-Jacob Palmer, BestReviews Director of Digital Content

Clicks for iPhone Founders Edition

The Clicks keyboard attaches to your iPhone, giving you a better typing experience with a keyboard that’s made to feel and perform better, and allowing you to maximize your screen space for apps and content. It includes a button to activate iOS shortcuts and voice commands, and it’s easy to take on and off so you can have a physical keyboard only when you need it, and save space when you don’t.

Reolink Duo 2 POE

“Can cover a wider space, up to 180 degrees, by stitching together two images captured by its two lenses. It also has motion track that will put together a single image for you to look at, so you don’t need to buffer through a ton of footage and will get a streamlined picture of what happened. Pretty impressive technology for the price point – just $159.99.”

-Jacob Palmer, BestReviews Director of Digital Content

LG 27-Inch StanbyME Go Portable Smart 1080P Touch Screen

“I’m not sure who this is for, exactly, but I can’t stop thinking about it since seeing it at the LG exhibit. In terms of functionality, it’s like a tablet with responsive controls built directly on a touch screen. But it’s also a 27-inch monitor that folds into a briefcase. Perhaps it’s perfect for #vanlife, especially if that person loves a 1950s briefcase aesthetic. Either way, I love the idea, and the monitor looked awesome and it’s also functional with the speakers all built in.”

-Jacob Palmer, BestReviews Director of Digital Content

Evie Ring

The Evie Ring is a new kind of fitness and health monitor — where these were typically smartwatches, you can now track your activity, fitness, caloric intake, sleep and more with a stylish, inconspicuous ring. Plus, Evie is now eligible for HSA and FSA reimbursement.

Samsung Freestyle 2

“The original Freestyle projector was a hit for how easy it was to calibrate onto any wall or screen you wanted to use it on. It also had smart TV functions built into it natively, so it was great for a family who liked hosting neighborhood movie nights or for that person who doesn’t want to dedicate wall space to a TV. The new generation comes with a gaming hub, and one of the main takeaways from CES was that young folks love gaming, so if you want to digitally engage them with a product like this, you better make gaming nearly seamless.”

-Jacob Palmer, BestReviews Director of Digital Content

Garmin Venu 3

“A top smartwatch from a top smartwatch maker. It has a sleek appearance and Garmin’s tech always impresses in the BestReviews Testing Lab because it carries so much information on it. This model also won a CES award for inclusivity due to its wheelchair mode, which allows users to track pushes instead of steps.”

-Jacob Palmer, BestReviews Director of Digital Content

JLab JBuds Lux ANC Over Ear Headphones

There are a lot of over-ear headphones, but these from JLab offer smart noise cancellation that reduces up to 25 decibels while still allowing ambient sound so you can stay aware of your surroundings. ENC microphones offer clear phone calls, and the cloud foam cushioning gives a snug and comfortable fit.

