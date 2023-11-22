A tablet is an excellent middle-ground device between a smartphone and a laptop. It’s not as robust as a laptop, making it more portable and convenient for traveling, and its large display makes it a better option for office work, gaming, video editing and streaming HD content.

If you miss out on a tablet during the upcoming Black Friday sale, you might find one at a better discount on Cyber Monday. We’ve scoured the web for the best Cyber Monday tablet deals, and some of our favorites, such as the Apple iPad (9th Generation) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, are already on sale.

Top tablet deals

If you’ve been hesitant to spend money buying a tablet, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get one at a nice discount. Many electronics, including Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft tablets, are already making headlines as top Cyber Monday deals.

24% OFF

Thanks to an A13 Bionic chip, the iPad 9th Generation delivers blazing-fast performance and a smooth user experience. The wide front-facing camera keeps you centered during video calls, and the 10.2-inch Retina display renders fantastic visuals and colors. You can set up your fingerprint for biometric security with Touch ID, and it has 64GB of storage.

43% OFF

This tablet is 25% faster than its predecessor and features a full HD 10.1-inch display that delivers vibrant colors and fantastic color depth. It’s available in 32GB or 64GB storage options, with up to 1TB of expandable storage and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality video calls and selfies.

22% OFF

The A14 Bionic chip and a crisp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display make the iPad (10th Generation) the best iPad available. It has improved battery life that lasts a full day on a full charge and with moderate use, and the 12-megapixel rear camera captures stunning photos. It’s a top-tier tablet for business traveling and casual gaming.

37% OFF

With a 10.6-inch HD display and an octa-core processor, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is an excellent bargain pick for those who want a compact tablet for working and gaming on the go. It has 32GB of internal storage, a microSD slot for expandable storage and dual cameras for photos and video calls.

35% OFF

The Surface Pro 9 delivers the lightweight design and versatility of a tablet and the processing power and functionality of a laptop, making it the perfect device for running high-powered apps. Gamers and those who want to do graphics and video editing will be impressed with this tablet’s performance, which a 12th-generation Intel Core processor facilitates.

29% OFF

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the direct competitor to the latest iPad, and we think it gives it a run for its money. With this tablet, you’ll get more customization options as it runs Android operating software, and the dynamic LCD screen delivers dazzling colors and visuals. It includes an S Pen stylus for taking notes, drawing, gaming and more.

17% OFF

The iPad Air’s lightweight design and M1 chip make it one of the best multipurpose tablets for working or playing while traveling. It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color and an anti-reflective coating for a smooth gaming and viewing experience. The front and rear cameras have 12-megapixel lenses and stereo landscape speakers, providing impressive sound quality for a tablet.

More tablet deals

The Lenovo Pad P11 (2nd Generation) has an 11.5-inch screen with 2,000 by 1,200 resolution and an octa-core processor. 37% OFF

11.5-inch screen with 2,000 by 1,200 resolution and an octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent tablet for those who need something bigger than their smartphone to surf the web, stream content and perform other basic computing tasks. 43% OFF

It’s a bare-bones tablet, but the Amazon Fire 7 is excellent if you want to watch movies or check your social media on the go. 33% OFF

The Google Pixel Tablet has an innovative Tensor G2 chip for elite performance and includes a speaker dock for listening to music and keeping the battery charged and ready to go. 17% OFF

Who has the best Cyber Monday tablet deals?

Many retailers know that most shoppers are interested in snagging electronics at a bargain on Cyber Monday, so you’ll see many fantastic discounts at many stores. However, shopping at places with a broad selection of tablets is best. Some retailers known for significant price drops on tablets during Cyber Monday include Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

What to consider when buying a tablet?

When shopping for a tablet, you must ask yourself the same questions you would when shopping for a laptop or smartphone. The right tablet for you should have the specs, features and functions you value and want. The following are key considerations when buying a tablet:

Display size : The larger the display, the more you can see and have a more extensive area to work with. However, a larger display means a larger tablet overall.

: The larger the display, the more you can see and have a more extensive area to work with. However, a larger display means a larger tablet overall. Display resolution: If you want to stream HD content, you must ensure the display resolution is at least 1080p.

If you want to stream HD content, you must ensure the display resolution is at least 1080p. Processor: You might need to do some research, but the faster the processor, the more fluid your experience while using your tablet will be.

You might need to do some research, but the faster the processor, the more fluid your experience while using your tablet will be. Random-access memory: The more RAM a tablet has, the more apps you can run simultaneously without experiencing lag.

The more RAM a tablet has, the more apps you can run simultaneously without experiencing lag. Camera: Most tablets have rear cameras for taking regular photos and a front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. A camera with at least a 10-megapixel primary lens is ideal.

Most tablets have rear cameras for taking regular photos and a front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. A camera with at least a 10-megapixel primary lens is ideal. Operating system: The iPad runs Apple’s iOS, known for its user-friendly interface, while most other tablets run Android, which is better for customization and running third-party software.

