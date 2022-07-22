Rae vitamins are formulated with natural, safe ingredients that are uniquely blended to ensure optimal health and support.

Which Rae vitamins are best?

Rae Wellness manufactures many supplements, vitamins and skin care treatments. Since launching in 2019, the brand has been committed to providing simple and effective wellness solutions that interact well with each other. Whether you’re looking for multivitamins for general immune support or something more specific, such as an energy boost, Rae has something for everyone.

Types and benefits

Rae’s selection of vitamins includes:

Multivitamins: These carry a unique blend of essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, C and D. They support healthy cellular growth, strengthen bones and provide antioxidant protection to fight against disease and infection.

These carry a unique blend of essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, C and D. They support healthy cellular growth, strengthen bones and provide antioxidant protection to fight against disease and infection. Pre and probiotics: Designed to promote a healthy gut and digestion, these capsules are gentle and effective.

Designed to promote a healthy gut and digestion, these capsules are gentle and effective. Healthy skin: Vegan collagen boosters increase collagen production to support skin elasticity and health.

Vegan collagen boosters increase collagen production to support skin elasticity and health. Destressors: Blending ingredients like rhodiola rosea root, L-tyrosine and gamma-aminobutyric acid, these capsules can help calm the mind, reduce mental fatigue and eliminate stress.

Blending ingredients like rhodiola rosea root, L-tyrosine and gamma-aminobutyric acid, these capsules can help calm the mind, reduce mental fatigue and eliminate stress. Female health: Rae’s prenatal capsules are formulated with a blend of essential nutrients, such as biotin and vitamin C, to help ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Rae’s prenatal capsules are formulated with a blend of essential nutrients, such as biotin and vitamin C, to help ensure a healthy pregnancy. Energy boosters: These vitamins contain a combination of green tea, L-theanine and vitamin B12 to provide the body with natural energy without the crash.

Each type of vitamin is labeled to indicate its primary purpose.

Age group

Rae vitamins are designed for anyone who is at least 18 years old. They can be taken daily. However, it’s advisable to consult a wellness professional or doctor before taking them, especially if you have specific health conditions or are pregnant.

Form

Similar to other dietary supplements, Rae vitamins come primarily in capsule or tablet form. These should be taken with water or another beverage and swallowed whole. Other Rae Wellness options include:

Liquid form: These come with a dropper that lets you measure the precise amount needed and can be added to a drink and taken daily.

These come with a dropper that lets you measure the precise amount needed and can be added to a drink and taken daily. Power form: The vegan collagen booster is an unflavored powder that can be mixed into water.

Count and dose

The count and dosage mostly depend on the supplement type. For example:

Tablets: A container of Rae vitamins typically includes 60 capsules, which is enough for a 30-day supply when taken as directed.

A container of Rae vitamins typically includes 60 capsules, which is enough for a 30-day supply when taken as directed. Liquid: The liquid supplements come in 1.9 fluoride ounces. The Rae website recommends using two full droppers each day.

The liquid supplements come in 1.9 fluoride ounces. The Rae website recommends using two full droppers each day. Powder: The powdered vegan collagen boost comes in a 9.5-ounce container and should last around 15 days when taken as directed.

Ingredients

Rae Wellness prides itself on using simple, straightforward ingredients in all of its vitamins and other supplements. The formulas are vegan and free from the following:

Gluten

GMOs

Artificial preservatives or flavors

Added sugar

Rae uses a blend of synthetic and natural ingredients that are gentle on the body. They’re also free from major allergens, such as:

Eggs

Dairy

Soy

Tree nuts

Wheat

Shellfish

Peanuts

Quality control

Rae’s ingredients are sourced both internationally and domestically, but the vitamins are made within the USA at a controlled facility. The company regularly monitors its suppliers for quality assurance purposes. It also ensures compliance with the Food and Drug Administration’s current Good Manufacturing Practices.

Each batch of Rae vitamins is also tested to ensure they do not contain gluten, microbes or harmful metals. Testing is done by an ISO-accredited, third-party laboratory.

Transparency

Rae vitamins and supplements are certified by the Clean Label Project to ensure truth and transparency in all labels.

8 best Rae vitamins

Rae Multivitamin

Available in packs of one and three, each container of multivitamins comes with 60 tablets, which is enough for a 30-day supply. These tablets contain a healthy blend of minerals, essential nutrients and vitamins, such as vitamins D, A, C and E. Their purpose is to help improve overall immune system health, strengthen bones and promote cellular growth.

Rae Rebalance Capsules

These capsules are designed to ease premenstrual syndrome symptoms, such as mood swings, tenderness, bloating and fatigue. They can also support a healthy metabolism and digestion. There are 60 vitamins, which is enough for a month when taken daily.

Rae Pre Plus Probiotic

Made to improve gut health, these vitamins are formulated with apple cider vinegar, lactobacillus and a natural probiotic. They are formulated to ensure healthy digestion and can reduce bloating. Additionally, they’re gentle on those with a sensitive stomach.

Rae Wellness Daily Cleanse

With 60 capsules and a 30-day supply, these vitamins can help those looking to detoxify their digestive system, stay regular and nourish their skin. They’re made with ingredients that also aid in cellular support, such as aloe, cascara sagrada and turmeric.

Rae Complexion Capsules

A solid choice for those looking to nourish and hydrate their skin, even out skin tone and reduce breakouts, these 60 capsules are formulated with pure, natural ingredients, such as willow bark extract and vitamins A, C and E. These vitamins are also made to fight free radicals and boost collagen production.

Rae DeStress Capsules For Stress Relief

This stress relief vitamin can calm your mind through the use of gamma-aminobutyric acid, ashwagandha and L-tyrosine. As with all Rae vitamins, they’re gluten-free and vegan, and they don’t have GMOs or other harmful ingredients. They also work well with other Rae supplements.

Rae Vegan Collagen Boost Capsules

Available in packs of one and three, these vegan capsules are specially formulated to protect the body by promoting natural collagen production. They use plant-based ingredients and incorporate vitamin C and bamboo to improve skin, nail and hair health too. The result is a brighter, healthier and more radiant complexion.

Rae Wellness Immunity Drops

This liquid vitamin can boost your immune system through the use of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C and B6 and zinc. It comes with a dropper for convenient measuring and can be added to water, tea or even a smoothie. It’s flavorless, so it doesn’t change the taste of whatever you add it to.

