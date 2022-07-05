Nobody knows which products will have their prices dropped on Prime Day, so you’ll need to wait until the event arrives to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day home goods deals

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, so it’s an excellent time to find home goods deals. Despite the name, Prime Day runs for 48 hours, with impressive discounts on a wide range of home goods, among other products.

If you’re a member, you’re automatically eligible to shop at the event. If not, now is the ideal time to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 falls on July 12 and 13. The first deals will go live at midnight PDT on July 12, and the sale will end at 23:59 PDT on July 13, giving you 48 hours to shop.

What home goods deals will be available on Prime Day?

It’s impossible to definitively say which specific products will go on sale on Prime Day, but you can learn the types of products to expect deals on. Plus, looking at deals from previous years, it’s possible to guess which exact items might be discounted, though it isn’t an exact science.

Mattresses and bedding: You'll find deals on mattresses, plus all kinds of bedding, such as pillows, comforters and sheet sets.

Furniture: Desks, couches, nightstands, dining tables — whatever furniture you're in the market for, you'll find some relevant Prime Day deals.

Storage: Storage solutions aren't always essential, but they're nice to have, making your home neater and more organized. You'll find discounts on shelving, storage boxes and kitchen storage, to name just a handful of options.

Home decor: Prime Day brings deals on a range of decorative items for homes, including wall art, plants, planters, vases and pillows.

Kitchen items: Prices of popular kitchen items are often slashed on Prime Day. You might find deals on cookware, coffee makers, blenders and all kinds of kitchen appliances, big and small.

Should you wait for Prime Day to shop for home goods?

With Prime Day just around the corner, you might wonder whether it’s better to wait for the event or snap up any deals currently available. Ultimately, this is a judgment call. You’ll likely find the best deals on Prime Day, but there’s no guarantee which products will be available.

If you have your eye on a specific product — a Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, for example — and you see it reduced before Prime Day, it may be worth taking the risk and buying it. You could wait until Prime Day only to find it returns to its full price. However, if you’d be happy with any pod coffee machine, it makes sense to wait until the event so you can compare coffee machine deals and choose the best one.

Best mattress and bedding deals

Nod by Tuft and Needle Foam Mattress

This comfortable foam mattress is available in 6-inch and 8-inch varieties in a range of sizes from twin to California king. It’s Greenguard Gold and Certipur-US certified, meaning it’s free from harmful substances. Sold by Amazon

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Infused with green tea and charcoal, this mattress has natural odor-absorbing and antimicrobial properties, keeping it fresher for longer. It’s made from layers of supportive and pressure-relieving foams, including a memory foam top. Sold by Amazon

Meadow Park Stone Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set

This set includes a duvet cover and pillow shams, all of which have ruffled edges for a traditional look. Made from linen, this set feels great against the skin and is highly breathable, perfect in warm weather. Sold by Amazon

Sealy Molded Memory Foam Pillow

If you like pillows that offer firm support, consider switching to memory foam. With the right Prime Day discount, you can grab yourself a bargain. Sold by Amazon

Best home tech deals

Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell

Are you concerned about home security? This video doorbell is an ideal solution. It streams and records HD video when anyone approaches your door and lets you hear and talk to people on your doorstep. Sold by Amazon

Roborock Q5 Plus Max Robot Vacuum

A robot vacuum takes some of the drudgery out of keeping your home clean. This one can map and automatically recognize up to four levels of a home for more efficient cleaning and is powerful enough for carpets and pet hair. Sold by Amazon

Best storage and organization deals

ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer

It’s easy for households to build up a sizable collection of reusable water bottles over time, at which point they start getting in the way and becoming minor annoyances. This organizer has space for up to 12 bottles. Sold by Amazon

Tribesigns Stepped Shelving Unit

Thanks to its stepped design, this shelving unit is perfect for fitting into awkward under-stair spaces or loft conversions with dormer roofs. Sold by Amazon

DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer

This pan organizer neatly holds five pans and can sit on the counter or in a cabinet, either vertically or horizontally. It prevents damage to the inside of pans that can occur when you stack them. Sold by Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Brewing coffee in less than a minute, this machine is perfect when you’re in a hurry. You can choose from three cup sizes to suit your preferences. The large reservoir lets you brew 4-8 cups before it needs refilling. Sold by Amazon

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch

Make your own sparkling water at the press of the button, saving money and plastic comparing bottled seltzer. You can also make soda by mixing the sparkling water with SodaStream syrups. Sold by Amazon

Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender

With a 1,000-watt motor, this blender is powerful enough to crush ice and whizz through tough ingredients. The large 72-ounce pitcher lets you prepare soups and smoothies for your entire household. Sold by Amazon

