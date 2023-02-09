A romantic night at home is about appealing to the senses to create the right mood. The proper ambiance, with a focus on sights, sounds and scents, is key to making an average evening special, whether you are interested in something playful, intense or loving.

One of the best ways to set the mood is with a romantic candle, which offers a warm glow and appealing aroma while helping to focus the mind and body.

In this article: Chesapeake Bay Candle Love and Passion, Love and Linger First Date and Loveplay Seduction Candle

Best candles for a romantic night

Lulu Candles In the Mood

As the name suggests, this soy candle is all about getting in an intimate mood. With a cotton wick and paraben-free wax, this candle burns cleanly and gently, providing a soft glow and an amber and rose scent to help you feel sweet and open.

Sold by Amazon

Home Lights Midnight Lights Scented Candle

This long-lasting soy candle boasts a beautiful color and gorgeous glow that creates a cozy atmosphere when you want to get close with your partner. The woodsy scent is ideal for colder nights when you want to stay inside and warm up with someone special.

Sold by Amazon

Chesapeake Bay Candle Love and Passion

From a trusted name, this candle boasts a fruity scent to get you in a fun mood. Grapefruit, mango, orange and hints of vanilla blend together for an invigorating scent, while the soy wax burns cleanly for up to 50 hours, providing plenty of time for excitement and exploration.

Sold by Amazon

Loveplay Seduction Candle

For those interested in a most intimate night, this candle adds another sense to the evening in the form of touch. This sustainable, vegan candle burns gently and slowly, turning the wax into a sensual massage oil that can be applied to your partner. With notes of lemon and clove, the candle provides a warm and intimate sensation for any adventurous evening.

Sold by Amazon

Kanobi Candle Co. Scented Candle

Playful and sensual, this candle boasts a woodsy scent with jasmine, leather and tonka bean. Though it’s on the higher end of the price spectrum, it has a burn time of up to 55 hours. The message on the jar also helps set the intention of the night.

Sold by Amazon

Yankee Candle Romantic Magnolia and Lily

As part of their Living Well collection, Yankee Candle, one of the biggest names in candles, offers this scented blend intended to get you feeling sweet and loving. Magnolia blooms mix with citrus in this beautiful candle that promotes love and wellness.

Sold by Amazon

Good Clean Love Spicy Citrus Massage Candle

For a low price, this eco-friendly candle features a unique blend of citrus and frankincense for an intimate, adventurous evening. After the candle is lit, the wax melts into a pleasurable massage oil that can be safely applied to the body, creating a warming sensation and special connection.

Sold by Amazon

Homemory Flameless Pillar Candles

Flameless candles provide a safe and long-lasting alternative to wax candles, ideal for those who want to create a mood, but don’t want to worry about fire. This pair of large pillar candles comes with a remote and offers various settings for the perfect night.

Sold by Amazon

Love and Linger First Date

This popular scent from a trusted name in romantic candles boasts jasmine and apricot for a playful and alluring aroma. The name is fitting: It’s meant to create a curious mood, perfect for getting to know someone across an intimate evening where you don’t want it to end.

Sold by Amazon

Kama Sutra Massage Oil Candle

This intimate candle sets the mood and enhances it as the aromatic wax turns into a warming massage oil once it’s lit. It only takes about 20 minutes for the wax to melt and become a spicy addition to any occasion.

Sold by Amazon

GenSwim Flameless Pillar Candles

Without the fear of a real flame catching fire somewhere it shouldn’t, flameless candles allow you to be creative in your arrangement. There also isn’t any need to fear them being knocked over, should they be placed on a bedside table. This pack of six battery-operated candles can be set up all to create the perfect mood, and then you can forget about them.

Sold by Amazon

Home Lights Highly Scented Candle

For a special evening, this triple-wicked candle provides a fruity aroma and beautiful glow with up to 70 hours of burn time. The cherry scent complements a romantic dinner and whatever is on the menu for dessert that follows.

Sold by Amazon

Kissable Massage Oil Candle

For a complete sensory experience, invest in this massage oil candle that opens the door to a night of pleasure and intimacy. Infused with strawberry scents, these candles at first provide a warm glow and faint flicker before turning into a warming massage oil. As it’s made from natural ingredients, it’s safe for the body, which means it can come in contact with lips as you see fit.

Sold by Amazon

Nest Fragrances Rose Noir and Oud

This high-end candle boasts intense, sought-after aromas in the form of rose and agarwood. The main attraction here is “oud,” a fragrance known as the wood of the gods, which is sure to get the senses in focus and energy heightened for an intense night.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

A dessert-scented candle is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

Customize this soy candle with a romantic, spicy message.

The scent of fresh-cut roses in this jar candle sets up a romantic evening.

This triple-wick candle is a must for those seeking pleasure and happiness.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.