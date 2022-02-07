Are Ninestars or Brabantia trash cans best?

Every household needs a good trash can. With so many options out there, it can be difficult to find the right one for your home. It’s important to choose a trash can that not only holds your garbage but also is easy to use. Two top-tier brands, Ninestar and Brabantia, offer plenty of models in a variety of prices and styles.

While both offer similar features, including soft-close lids and non-slip bases, there are some distinct differences between the two. Ninestars provides simpler designs and lower prices, while Brabantia features more expensive options and more sophisticated models.

Brabantia trash cans

Brabantia trash cans are not only durable and functional but also boast sleek silhouettes in a variety of eye-catching colors. Some features and styles they offer include adjustable legs, waste separation, touch bin capabilities, pedal bins, wall-mounted bins, flip-top bins and fire-retardant bins.

Brabantia trash cans range in price from about $28-$250. Most models come in above the $100 mark, putting them firmly on the high end of the pricing spectrum. Brabantia trash cans are available at Amazon, Wayfair and Home Depot.

Brabantia pros

Brabantia trash cans come in a variety of colors, making it easy to find a trash can that not only holds your trash, but also looks great in your home. Some models feature adjustable legs, making it simple to clean underneath the unit, and easier to remove heavy trash bags.

They also come with a 10-year warranty. Once you register your item with Brabantia, all parts are covered under a limited warranty, making it easy to repair or replace your trash can as necessary.

Brabantia focuses on creating sustainable and eco-friendly products. Currently, over 90% of their products are Cradle-to-Cradle Bronze Certified, meaning they meet a rigorous set of requirements based around the five pillars of sustainability.

Brabantia cons

With many items costing over $100, a Brabantia trash can is an investment that may not be feasible or make sense for every household.

Also, many Brabantia trash cans come in sizes that are just slightly off from standard trash cans. This means that standard trash bags may not work in these cans. Brabantia does sell custom trash bags, but these are expensive and can be difficult to find.

Some users reported that their cans arrived with some dents or damage, and others note that some models are made of flimsy metal that may bend if handled roughly.

Best Brabantia trash cans

Brabantia Bo Touch Top Stainless 16 Gallon Trash Can

This trash can sits atop four adjustable legs and comes in four colors. The taller height means you don’t have to bend over as far to use it, and the elevated legs make it easy to clean underneath. The flat-backed shape means it sits flush against the wall, and sturdy handles on the sides make it easy to move.

Sold by Wayfair

Brabantia Newicon 30-Liter Step-On Trash Can

This round, tall and narrow trash can is an excellent option for smaller spaces. Available in seven colors, there’s a shade to compliment every design aesthetic. For ease of use, the bin features a fastener to keep trash bags in place.

Sold by Home Depot, Wayfair and Macy’s

Brabantia Dual Compartment BO Pedal Bin Steel Trash Can

If you want a trash can with two removable inner buckets, this one has two easy to empty and clean bins. You can remove the bins and top divider, converting it from a dual compartment bin to a regular 16-gallon can. For households who prefer to have their trash and recycling cans in one convenient location, this is a great option.

Sold by Wayfair

Ninestars trash cans

Ninestars offers a variety of no-nonsense trash cans at affordable prices. They sell several varieties, including motion sensor, tap sensor, step-on, open-top, recycling and push top. They also offer combo sets, allowing you to easily choose two matching trash cans in different sizes.

Ninestars was the first company to produce and patent motion-sensor technology specifically for trash cans. Their trash cans range in price from about $30-$100 depending on size and features. Ninestars trash cans are available at Amazon.

Ninestars pros

Ninestars, headquartered in California, is an American-owned company. This may be desirable for consumers who wish to support domestic businesses, rather than purchasing from overseas. With most models coming in at or below $100, Ninestars offers a ton of affordable options in the high-end trash can space.

Compared to Brabantia, Ninestars offers many more hands-free trash can options. Most of their designs incorporate a motion sensor of some kind or a foot pedal. This makes it easier to deposit trash without having to worry about keeping a hand free to open the lid.

Ninestars cons

Many Ninestars trash cans are bulky and industrial-looking. They are often only available in black or stainless steel, and some have battery packs protruding from the back of the can, making it impossible for the trash can to sit flush against the wall.

Ninestars only offers a two-year warranty which only covers certain parts of the trash can. They don’t offer exchanges of any kind, and refunds can only be issued by the store at which the item was bought, not through Ninestars themselves.

Many Ninestars trash cans feature a ring liner system that snaps onto the top of a trash bag to hold it in place. While this seems convenient in theory, many users report it is difficult to use, and often doesn’t work, causing trash bags to slide down to the bottom of the bin.

Best Ninestars trash cans

Ninestars Motion Sensor Trash Can

This stainless steel trash can is an excellent hands-free option, offering two separate interior compartments. Two removable magnets reading “trash” and “recycle” can be put on the outside of the can to denote where items should be deposited.

Sold by Amazon

Ninestars Automatic 12 Gallon Tap Sensor Trash Can

This trash can features a gleaming, stainless steel exterior and a classic round shape. It’s an efficient and affordable option. It comes equipped with a foot tap panel, making it truly hands-free, so it’s easy to throw out your trash even when your hands are full.

Sold by Amazon

Ninestars 12-Gallon Step-On Trash Can

If you want a stainless steel, D-shaped trash can, this is a great option. It features clean lines and a no-nonsense design. Its removable bucket liner makes it easy to remove and replace trash bags and clean the can.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Brabantia trash can or a Ninestars trash can?

Both brands offer solid, well-reviewed options in a variety of price ranges, styles and models. If you want an effective and affordable trash can, Ninestars is an excellent option. However, if budget is not a concern, Brabantia’s attractive, long-lasting and stylish trash cans are the way to go.

