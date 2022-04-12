Which Lavazza espresso machine is best?

The Lavazza name is nearly synonymous with quality espresso, and its single-serve consumer machines hold true to those standards. These sleek machines are perfect for the coffee connoisseur who wants excellence without the labor or cleaning involved in a manual espresso machine. They are also ideal for serving multiple people with different drink preferences.

For an easy-to-use espresso machine that brews a variety of single-serve drinks on demand, the Lavazza Expert Classy Plus is the perfect choice.

What to know before you buy a Lavazza espresso machine

A machine’s number and amount of drink settings, size, compatibility and maintenance requirements are all key things to think about when choosing the right one for your coffee habits.

Drink settings

Lavazza machines come with varying drink options. The more advanced ones offer up to six drinks — espresso, lungo, coffee, cappuccino, macchiato and latte. Simpler models typically offer two settings — espresso and lungo.

Some models also let you program a delayed brew time or save your favorite setting. These extra conveniences can make brewing your favorite drinks at home even easier.

Size and capacity

All Lavazza machines are small compared to others on the market. That said, some may fit better in your kitchen than others, and their capacities vary.

Lavazza water reservoirs can hold anywhere from 25 to 42 fluid ounces. To avoid lots of water refills. look for a model that caters to how often you plan to brew.

Many good Lavazza models are less than 24 inches tall. However, if you enjoy a variety of drinks, those features may add to the machine’s height and depth.

Compatibility

Lavazza machines only accept branded coffee pods from Lavazza. They can be either from the Blue or Expert lines of coffees, and are shaped differently than any other brand of pods, making them hard to confuse.

Maintenance

Lavazza technology helps you maintain your machines regularly with LED alerts. These lights or flashing indicators tell you when it’s time to refill the water reservoir, empty the used-capsule container or clean and descale individual parts.

You can remove the drip tray, capsule container and water reservoir for easy cleaning. Some parts are dishwasher-safe — check the manufacturer’s instructions for more information on cleaning.

What to look for in a quality Lavazza espresso machine

A Lavazza machine always delivers quality espresso. However, a few extra capabilities make certain machines stand out.

Milk frother

If you enjoy your espresso drinks with milk, a machine with a built-in frother may be worth the investment. These machines have a small frother at the front to whisk your milk. It’s one less step for you, and one less gadget you need to buy.

Programmable settings

Many Lavazza machines let you select the quantity of coffee you want to brew per cup and save your settings as favorites. Some even let you program a delayed brew cycle to schedule your drinks.

Accessories

Small but helpful additional features can include a removable drip tray for easy cleaning, adjustable cup sizing for brewing multiple types of drinks, automatic capsule disposal, and a standby function for instant brewing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lavazza espresso machine

Single-serve Lavazza espresso machines range in price from $100-$275, with more settings and features available at the higher prices.

Lavazza espresso machine FAQ

Can I use other coffee pods in Lavazza espresso machines?

A. No. Lavazza espresso machines only work with Lavazza brand capsules. Be sure to confirm if there is a specific type of capsule you need to buy, such as Blue or Expert model capsules. Lavazza capsules are smaller and shaped differently than any others, so you can’t accidentally install the wrong type.

Does the milk frother steam milk, make froth or both?

A. An attached milk frother both heats the milk with steam wand and froths it with a mini whisk. To brew a milk-based drink, add the appropriate amount of milk for the drink you want, place the lid with the frother attachment on the mug and place it on the drip tray. Select your drink and watch the machine steam the milk, froth it and brew your espresso, all at the touch of a button.

What’s the best Lavazza espresso machine to buy?

Top Lavazza espresso machine

Lavazza Expert Classy Plus

What you need to know: This single-serve machine is small but mighty, able to craft the best barista-style espresso drinks at the push of a button.

What you’ll love: It includes a milk frother, which makes it easy to brew a variety of espresso drinks such as a latte, macchiato or cappuccino. The slim profile can fit on most countertops and tables, while the 42-fluid-ounce capacity can brew many cups of espresso before needing a refill. This was the first all-in-one espresso and coffee machine.

What you should consider: It’s only compatible with Lavazza Expert capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lavazza espresso machine for the money

Lavazza Blue Classy Mini

What you need to know: This small single-serve espresso machine brews your favorite Lavazza shots for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The drink selection module gives visual alerts when the water tank is empty or the capsule drawer is full. The cup support ledge is adjustable for any type of cup or mug. Standby mode lets you save energy when not in use.

What you should consider: Some customers noted it’s louder than other espresso machines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lavazza Blue Single Serve

What you need to know: The Lavazza Blue is a scaled-down version of the Blue Classy Mini, offering the best of Lavazza espresso in one simple machine.

What you’ll love: The interface is straightforward and easy to use, with a programmable brewing option. The drip tray keeps your counters clean and is adjustable for different cup sizes. The smallest of the Lavazza options, this single-serve espresso machine will easily fit in any size kitchen, pantry or office.

What you should consider: Some customers notice functionality issues when resetting it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

