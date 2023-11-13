Which tech gift for chefs is best?

The best technological tools help a chef to get things done faster and more efficiently but vary based on their experience level. Ask yourself this: Do they need kitchen essentials or cool tech gadgets to up their cooking game? If the chef you’re buying for is newer, the best electronic gifts are essential appliances that might round out their repertoire. If they’re more experienced, they likely have the essentials already, so cooking gadget gifts can be specialized and unique. We rounded up a collection of the best gifts for chefs, both new and experienced. Home chefs and professional chefs alike will enjoy these tech products, some of which we’ve evaluated in the BestReviews Testing Lab.

What makes good cooking gifts for chefs?

Buying for chefs is pretty easy if you know what they’re missing. Generally, you want to find kitchen gifts that will either help them create recipes they couldn’t before, make cooking easier and more efficient, or help them better manage the cooking process. This means you’re best off getting them small appliances or kitchen gadgets, or even new and interesting methods of cooking that allow for more precise control. Make sure that they have enough counter space for whatever you buy them.

What are the best tech gifts for chefs?

Best tech gifts for new chefs

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Smart Blender

What you need to know: This Vitamix blender works by allowing users to freely control the speed of the blending.

What you’ll love: The Vitamix can blend just about anything. It handles everything from smoothies to dips to soups without issue. Its Self-Detect Technology reads the container size and adjusts blending time.

What you should consider: Vitamix blenders are expensive due to their quality and popularity.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

What you need to know: It’s a combination air fryer toaster oven that cleans easily.

What you’ll love: It’s a great gift that looks great and makes crispy fried food in minutes. The oven cooks fast and doesn’t take up much space.

What you should consider: The knobs can be broken if turned too roughly.

Bodum Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: Everyone needs a coffee grinder in their kitchen to make quick work of whole beans in the mornings.

What you’ll love: The taste of freshly ground coffee is much better. This bullet-style grinder is sleek and compact as well as simple to operate. Just fill the top with coffee beans and press down on the cap to activate the grinding mechanism.

What you should consider: Always keep the cap on securely, the blades can be dangerous.

KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

What you need to know: The KitchenAid stand mixer is a kitchen essential and can be used for a long list of different recipes.

What you’ll love: Its curved design and vivid color make it at home in any kitchen, especially considering the machine’s versatility and possible attachments.

What you should consider: It’s heavy and a bit expensive.

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer

What you need to know: This meat thermometer makes cooking meat easy with the temperature displayed on a bright LCD screen.

What you’ll love: The thermometer is easy to use and is consistently accurate with temperature readings. It’s small and makes for a great stocking stuffer. The manufacturer has great customer service and does a good job of replacing defective items.

What you should consider: Some people have had issues with condensation building up on the meat thermometer’s screen, making it hard to read sometimes.

Best tech gifts for more experienced chefs

Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven

What you need to know: You’ll never want to order pizza for delivery again when you can make your own with this outdoor pizza oven.

What you’ll love: This is a large stone pizza oven that can be used for tasty flame-cooked veggies, meats and, of course, pizzas. Our tester praised the sleek profile and foldable legs, which make it more portable, as well as how easy it is to use and clean.

What you should consider: Cooking pizzas in an oven like this can have a learning curve to get it cooked evenly.

Anova Precision Cooker

What you need to know: The Anova Precision cooker heats up water quickly and holds it at the desired temperature with pinpoint accuracy.

What you’ll love: It’s simple to attach to any water-filled pot; just place what you want to cook in a sealed bag and place it in the water to precisely heat any food to whatever internal temperature you want. Our tester found the temperature control to be reliable, precise and stable.

What you should consider: If you want to use the cooker for sous vide, you will need an appliance to vacuum-seal food.

Cuisinart GR-5BP1 Electric Griddler Five

What you need to know: This griddle evenly cooks all kinds of food by pressing both sides.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for making paninis, burgers and all kinds of protein quickly. It can even be used to make waffles.

What you should consider: The top of this griddle can become hot, so make sure not to let anything rest on it while it’s in use.

The Brava Experience Starter Set

What you need to know: The Brava is a smart oven that’s controlled via an app on your smartphone and cooks with light.

What you’ll love: It bombards food with pulses of light that heat food quicker and more evenly than conventional ovens. According to our tester, it’s easy to set up — even if you’re not the most tech-savvy — and saves time compared to other cooking methods.

What you should consider: The Brava can be difficult to clean.

