Which electric skillet is best?

An electric skillet is helpful in many situations, such as cooking for people during the holidays, keeping food hot at a potluck or cooking while traveling or camping. No matter the need, an electric skillet is more than capable of getting the job done.

The best electric skillet for most users is the De’Longhi BG45. This option features a large cooking surface and boasts high performance. This dishwasher-safe choice is a great option for a price that won’t break the bank.

What to know before buying an electric skillet

Size and shape

Size: First consider the amount of people you need to cook for. When cooking for a few people or less, a 10- or 12-inch electric skillet should suffice. For larger groups, 16-inch skillets may be more appropriate.

Shape: Generally, an electric skillet will be either round or rectangular in shape. Rectangular electric skillets are typically better suited for searing, browning or cooking meats. Rounded skillets make it easy to stir-fry or to cook sauces.

Intended use

To better determine what skillet to choose, first understand the primary usage. If the intent is to make soups and stews or deep-fry, a skillet with higher walls may be necessary.

Storage

To preserve counter space, consider where and how to store an electric skillet. Understand what skillet fits best in specific kitchens to ensure efficient storage.

What to look for in a quality electric skillet

Durability

Certain materials in an electric skillet may lead to an increase in its durability and longevity. Stainless steel is always a strong choice for a skillet, just as is glass is for lids. There are also plastic options for both, but they can be less durable.

Coatings

Like standard skillets, electric skillets use various nonstick coatings to help one cook. Many use a chemical compound called polytetrafluoroethylene. There are also ceramic coating options that may be more of a premium option.

Safety

Electric skillets are just as dangerous as any other kitchen appliance, but they are not harmful when used correctly. Skillets sometimes include extra safety features, such as steam vents and locking mechanisms.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric skillet

Electric skillets generally are an affordable appliance. Ranging from $25 for a solid starter option to $50 for a premium option, skillets are made for many different budgets. For a top-of-the-line skillet, the price tag may be up to $200.

Electric skillet FAQ

Is there a difference between an electric skillet and a griddle?

A. Yes. A griddle is a flat surface with no sides or lids, and it is often used for cooking foods — usually in mass quantities — that need to be flipped, such as pancakes and omelets.

An electric skillet is comparable to a standard griddle on a regular cooktop.

What is the maximum temperature of an electric skillet?

A. Most electric skillets will be limited to a maximum temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Some electric skillets can reach 450 degrees and are especially good for frying foods, but they usually come with a higher cost.

How should electric skillets be cleaned?

A. First, wait until it has cooled down, as impatience can lead to mistakes. Ensure the skillet isn’t plugged in, and then simply hand-wash the pan without submerging it. Some electric skillets also have parts that can be removed and are dishwasher-safe.

What’s the best electric skillet to buy?

Top electric skillet

De’Longhi BG45

What you need to know: At a respectable price point, this feature-rich and high-performance electric skillet performs the best.

What you’ll love: A large cooktop surface and the ability to be cleaned in a dishwasher are the highlights of this electric skillet.

What you should consider: The aluminum body can get very hot when in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric skillet for the money

Presto 11-Inch Skillet

What you need to know: While this skillet lacks in price point, it doesn’t lack in performance.

What you’ll love: The nonstick coating doesn’t flake, and the heating element evenly cooks any food.

What you should consider: At just 11 inches wide, this electric skillet is considerably smaller than most of its electric skillet counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dash 14-Inch Rapid Electric Skillet

What you need to know: While equipped with handy features, durability is a concern with this skillet.

What you’ll love: The rounded design can fit large amounts of food and it’s easy to clean.

What you should consider: Temperatures are a bit difficult to regulate, and the paint is known to chip, which is just one of a few longevity issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

