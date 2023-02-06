Nothing Bundt Cakes and Oreo team up to make a new, limited time Cookies & Cream flavor. (courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For most people, a good midnight snack might be a glass of milk and OREOs or a Bundt Cake.

Now the two brands are joining together to release a limited time new flavor that will satisfy your midnight craving. The new Cookies & Cream flavor hit bakery racks Monday and is available in all signature sizes.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said in a release. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

OREO Cookies & Cream feature Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO cookie pieces and crowned with signature cream chees frosting.

Click here to find the nearest bakery.