Fall is known for its beautiful scenery as the leaves change color. After they change color, though, they fall from the trees and into people’s yards.

Removing leaves with a rake can be tedious and lead to sore muscles. However, there are several leaf removal options that don’t require a rake.

In this article: Toro UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum, Makita Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower and Agri-Fab 44-Inch Lawn Sweeper.

How to remove leaves from your yard

Leaf blowers

These are among the most popular leaf-removal tools. When buying a leaf blower, you’ll need to consider whether you want a corded, cordless or gas-powered one.

Cordless leaf blowers are light, quiet and easy to use but less powerful than gas or corded electric blowers.

Corded electric leaf blowers are quiet and relatively robust, but the cord can get in your way.

Gas leaf blowers are the most powerful, making them ideal for large yards. Still, they are usually the loudest.

These yard tools include handheld, walk-behind and backpack blowers. They typically have two nozzle shapes, and each excels at a particular type of job. Flat nozzles are great for dry leaves, while round nozzles make short work of wet leaves and debris. If you plan on buying a leaf blower, expect to spend anywhere from $40 to $1,000, depending on the type and brand.

Leaf vacuums

Leaf vacuums suck leaves into a bag, letting you quickly add them to your yard waste or compost bin. In many cases, they can blow leaves too.

Handheld leaf vacuums often have a small bag you can throw over your shoulder. They’re easy to maneuver, but you must dump them frequently.

often have a small bag you can throw over your shoulder. They’re easy to maneuver, but you must dump them frequently. Leaf vacuums with backpacks are heavier and louder, but you don’t have to dump them as often.

Leaf vacuums typically cost $40 to $500, depending on the type and brand you choose.

Lawn mowers

Mowing your leaves is a great way to make them break down faster. This method returns the leaves’ nutrients to your lawn rather than wasting them. You’ll need to mow often if you plan to mulch your leaves with a lawn mower. In many cases, it’s best to use a leaf blower first so you can create small rows or piles of leaves to mow over. Once you’ve mowed your leaf piles, use your blower to spread the debris around your yard.

You can mulch your leaves with any lawn mower, but some work better than others. Many mowers have a mulching feature that shreds leaves and debris into tiny bits before releasing them onto your lawn.

Lawn sweepers

Leaf sweepers collect the leaves and debris from your lawn as they pass over it. Some are towed behind a tractor or riding mower; others can be pushed.

When buying a lawn sweeper, consider its width and hopper size. The sweeper’s width determines how much it can pick up in a single pass. The hopper is the receptacle that holds the leaves the sweeper collects. Machines with large hoppers don’t have to be emptied as often as those with compact ones.

Top products for removing leaves

Best leaf vacuum

Toro UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum

This versatile Toro leaf blower also functions as a leaf vacuum and mulcher. It can blow leaves up to 250 mph, has variable air speed settings, is easy to use and includes numerous nozzle attachments.

Best leaf blower

Makita Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower

This Makita leaf blower features an ergonomic design and overheat protection. It has variable speed settings, blows leaves at 116 mph and weighs less than 7 pounds.

Best electric lawn mower

Greenworks 40-Volt 20-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower

This Greenworks lawn mower has dual blades for efficient leaf mulching and automatically adjusts the power depending on your yard’s thickness. The electric cordless lawn mower 20-inch cutting deck is ideal for medium-sized yards.

Best gas lawn mower

Craftsman Gas-Powered Push Lawn Mower

You can toggle this Craftsman lawn mower between side discharge, rear discharge and mulching configurations. The gas lawn mower is durable and runs smoothly. Many buyers said they were impressed by how easy it is to start.

Best tow-behind lawn sweeper

Agri-Fab 44-Inch Lawn Sweeper

This Agri-Fab lawn sweeper has a 25-cubic-foot hopper you won’t have to dump often and is durable compared to its competitors. The pull-behind lawn sweeper connects to a tractor. It has cutting height adjustment and can be folded down for easy storage.

Best push lawn sweeper

Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper

This is lightweight, easy to push and ideal for small yards. It has a 7-cubic-foot hopper and an adjustable-height feature, and assembly is straightforward. The hopper folds down, making it simple to store.

