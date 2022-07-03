A wet bandana can make your dog feel cooler on hot days — though it’s still not safe for them to be walked in the heat of the day.

Which dog bandanas are best?

You can’t deny how cute dogs look in bandanas, which is why they’re so popular among dog owners. Dog bandanas are sized specifically for dogs and are often easier to fold and tie on your canine companion compared to bandanas made for humans.

Choosing the right bandana for your dog can seem baffling when you see how many options are out there. Remy+Roo Dog Bandanas are an excellent choice for anyone who wants easy-to-tie bandanas with contemporary designs.

What to know before you buy a dog bandana

Materials

Dog bandanas are usually made from either cotton or polyester. While cotton is more breathable, it can fade in the wash, unlike colorfast polyester. For more information on the pros and cons of these materials, take a look at the full guide to bandanas at BestReviews.

You can also find the best dog bandanas made from cooling materials to help keep dogs from feeling too hot on warm days.

Size

Most dog bandanas come in a range of sizes to suit different dogs. Bandanas with tie closures are completely adjustable so the length of the part that ties around the neck isn’t quite as important as the size of the fabric triangle, which might look too large on a small dog, even if you could adjust it to fit. Most dog bandanas will list the neck circumference they’re designed to fit, so you may need to measure around your dog’s neck or measure the length of its collar to find the right size.

Design

You can find dog bandanas in a classic bandana print, but also in a range of other designs. Some are quite contemporary-looking, which is great if you want a modern take on the bandana. Others feature popular patterns, such as plaid or polka dots. It’s even possible to buy your dog an American flag bandana.

What to look for in a quality dog bandana

Closure type

Bandanas traditionally tie closed. While the majority of dog bandanas simply tie up, some pet parents find this unnecessarily fiddly and time-consuming. Instead, some bandanas for dogs fasten with snaps, plus you can also find bandana collars that consist of a triangle of bandana material attached to a regular collar with a clip or buckle closure.

Double-sided

You can find double-sided dog bandanas with two different designs, one on each side. These are great for dog owners who aren’t sure which bandana design to pick for their canine companion, as they get two in one and can easily switch between them.

Adjustability

Some dog bandanas are more easily adjustable than others. Conventional bandanas can be adjusted to any length within the constraints of the bandana’s size. Other tie bandanas consist of a triangle of material with ties coming off the triangle, so these can only be adjusted along the length of the tie portion. The least adjustable are bandanas with snaps or bandana collars with buckle fastenings.

How much you can expect to spend on dog bandanas

Dog bandanas are often sold in bundles — expect to pay between $10-$25 for a pack of four.

Dog bandanas FAQ

Is it okay for dogs to wear bandanas?

A. Yes, it’s fine for dogs to wear bandanas — it’s no less safe than wearing a collar. Most dogs are completely happy to wear bandanas, but if your dog seems to be bothered by wearing one, remove it right away: It’s only a cosmetic accessory, so there’s no reason to use one if your dog doesn’t like it.

What does a yellow bandana on a dog mean?

A. The Yellow Dog Project is a movement to spread awareness about dogs who need space. If a dog is wearing a yellow bandana, a yellow jacket, a yellow ribbon on its leash or any other conspicuously yellow item, it may mean that it’s nervous, reactive, in training, recovering from an injury or needs space for some other reason and shouldn’t be too closely approached. Of course, some people may not know the significance of a yellow bandana and might just like the color. If your dog needs space while out and about, it’s worth trying out a yellow bandana — even if only half of the people know what it means, it’s better than nothing.

What’s the best dog bandana to buy?

Top dog bandana

Remy+Roo Dog Bandanas

What you need to know: This pack of four bandanas features cute, contemporary designs and is perfect for dogs of most sizes.

What you’ll love: You get a choice of small, large or extra-large bandanas. They’re easy to tie and adjustable to get a precise fit. Double-layered and durable, these bandanas don’t look cheap or flimsy.

What you should consider: While Remy+Roo offers other four-packs with different designs, there’s no option to customize a package, so you may end up with multiple bandanas that aren’t to your taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog bandana for the money

Odi Style Buffalo Plaid Dog Bandana

What you need to know: These affordable dog bandanas are ideal for pet parents who don’t want to spend too much.

What you’ll love: These bandanas come in a classic buffalo check, with each pack of four containing four different colors. Available in small for necks up to 16 inches and large for necks up to 21 inches.

What you should consider: The fabric isn’t of the best quality, and pills easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pawchie Dog Bandanas

What you need to know: With their snap closures, these bandanas are great for dog owners who don’t want the hassle of tying a classic bandana.

What you’ll love: Thanks to their double-sided design, featuring polka dots on one side and a classic bandana print on the other, you get two unique designs from each bandana. Each pack of four contains four different colors.

What you should consider: The sizes run a little big, and it isn’t possible to adjust the size all that much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

