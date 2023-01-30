Which kids punching bag is best?

It can be difficult to find ways to get children to participate in exercise since the activity needs to be fun and engaging to keep their attention. Kids punching bags are excellent tools due to their interactivity and are also a healthy method for venting their frustrations.

The best kids punching bag is the RDX Kids Punching Bag with Boxing Gloves. It includes a pair of boxing gloves for their safety and is easy to fill with items you have laying around your home.

What to know before you buy a kids punching bag

Kids punching bags typically come in fewer types than adult punching bags, usually just heavy, pedestal and swerve types.

Heavy: When you think of a punching bag, you’re probably thinking of a heavy bag. They’re hung from the ceiling or a mount and don’t move much when struck. They’re great for strong kids who really want to let their frustration out.

What to look for in a quality kids punching bag

Size

Kids punching bags should be small, to match the size of the child. Depending on the type of bag, it can be as large as your child’s body or as small as their head. It shouldn’t be any larger or smaller than this.

Weight

A punching bag’s weight determines how strong a hit it can take, and varies depending on the material used to fill the bag. Air keeps a bag light while loose clothing or rags are also commonly used. Don’t exceed a weight of 50 pounds.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids punching bag

Thanks to their sizes and limited-time use, kids punching bags are typically much more affordable than full-sized punching bags. Kids bags rarely exceed $50, with most costing $30–$45.

Kids punching bag FAQ

What should I use to fill the base of my kids punching bag?

A. Both water and sand are great choices for filling the base; the one you use depends on which benefit you value more. Using water makes it easier to fill or empty the base. Sand is heavier and will keep the base better rooted but can make filling the bag difficult and messy.

Is there a punching method I should teach my kids, or can they hit the bag however they want?

A. Most kids are fine interacting with their a punching bag as they please, but there are a few simple ideas you can teach them. They should aim to maintain their balance by planting their feet and not leaning into or away from the bag. They can also try throwing sets of three to five punches, with a two-second pause between sets.

What’s the best kids punching bag to buy?

Top kids punching bag

RDX Kids Punching Bag with Boxing Gloves

What you need to know: This heavy kids punching bag set includes everything you need to get your child started.

What you’ll love: It can be filled with most anything of your choice, including sand or loose clothing and rags. It includes a quality pair of boxing gloves.

What you should consider: It skews toward younger children because it’s usually too small and light for kids entering their preteens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids punching bag for the money

ToyVelt Punching Bag for Kids

What you need to know: This inflatable bag is a great value since its weighted base doesn’t need to be filled with water.

What you’ll love: This swerve-style bag is an excellent training tool for footwork and dexterity, and it’s available in three color options to fit your child’s preference. It comes with boxing gloves and an air pump.

What you should consider: If you punch the bag too hard, it can tip over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Whoobli Punching Bag for Kids with Boxing Gloves

What you need to know: This bag can grow with your child while developing their dexterity and hand-eye coordination skills.

What you’ll love: Its height can be adjusted anywhere between 34 and 44 inches, making it perfectly suited to children aged 3 to 8. This package includes a set of boxing gloves for children in that age range and a manual air pump for filling the punching bag.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that particularly strong children can break this bag with enough activity, as well as some issues with bag inflation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

