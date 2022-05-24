What is the best putting training aid?

Golf has many aspects to scoring, like driving the golf ball, hitting irons from the fairway, chipping around the green and putting. In fact, 40% of all golf shots are putts. Improving your putting can make a significant impact on your score.

There is a wide range of putting training aids available to golfers of all skill levels. They help with your grip, reading the terrain and providing feedback that helps you practice the proper techniques to make more putts in future rounds. For its innovative design and ability to work on the course you are playing, the best putting training aid is the Dave Pelz Putter Tutor Training Aid.

What to know before you buy a putting training aid

What are your putting challenges?

The putting challenges that you experience determine the best training aids to consider.

Regularly missing short putts requires aids that improve body alignment and aiming control.

requires aids that improve body alignment and aiming control. Consistently coming up short regardless of distance can benefit from weighted golf balls or putting mats with guides for distance.

can benefit from weighted golf balls or putting mats with guides for distance. Struggling to read greens by consistently missing left or right is aided by digital green readers that retrain your brain to read the subtle undulations of the green.

by consistently missing left or right is aided by digital green readers that retrain your brain to read the subtle undulations of the green. Long putts that rarely get close to the hole need putting mats with printed visualization aids and a ball return. Lag putting, which means getting a long putt close enough for an easy tap-in, is an important skill to develop.

What are the different types of putting aids?

Some of the most popular putting training aids are affordable and easily moved around.

Aiming mirrors keep your eyes focused on the ball during short putts. They are simple to use and inexpensive. Align the mirror, place the ball on it and start putting.

keep your eyes focused on the ball during short putts. They are simple to use and inexpensive. Align the mirror, place the ball on it and start putting. Pressure trainers use gravity or electricity to return the ball to you after sinking a putt. They make practice efficient and encourage you to stay in rhythm.

use gravity or electricity to return the ball to you after sinking a putt. They make practice efficient and encourage you to stay in rhythm. Terrain mats are portable swaths of artificial turf meant to simulate a putting green. They require a flat surface to lay upon to eliminate any bumps.

are portable swaths of artificial turf meant to simulate a putting green. They require a flat surface to lay upon to eliminate any bumps. Putting gates are adjustable props that create different challenge levels for putting through the opening.

are adjustable props that create different challenge levels for putting through the opening. Weighted putting balls are excellent for golfers that struggle to get the ball to the hole. It builds muscle memory and encourages you to give the ball a chance to hit the hole.

are excellent for golfers that struggle to get the ball to the hole. It builds muscle memory and encourages you to give the ball a chance to hit the hole. Digital putting aids work with the putter face to provide instant feedback regarding your alignment at the start and throughout the putting swing. It maintains the putter’s angle both before and after contact with the ball.

What to look for in a quality putting training aid

Artificial turf rake

Dirt and debris can build up in your putting mat. Use an artificial turf rake to clean your mat and keep the surface smooth for the best results.

Golf tees

Though they are used most commonly on the tee box to support the ball for the driver, you can also use them with some putting aids as aiming points or to tightly rein in your alignment during practice.

Impact bag

Impact bags, also called smash bags, are soft bags designed to stop the putter at impact. It helps golfers see where the putter is positioned before hitting the ball. This helps with alignment once you get ready to putt an actual golf ball.

How much you can expect to spend on a putting training aid

Aiming mirrors and wrist aligners are available between $5-$15. Between $15-$40, there are aiming assisters, putting mats and alignment correctors, while for $40-$120 there are digital readers and specialized equipment.

Putting training aid FAQ

Are there putting training videos online?

A. The internet has numerous training videos related to putting. Not every trainer is qualified to give putting advice, so ensure you have verified the trainer’s credentials. Look for professional golfers or coaches with a history of helping pros and amateurs.

Is putting on a mat the same as a real green?

A. Putting on a mat can help with overall technique, but to master the feel of putting in a round of golf, seek out putting greens at local golf courses. Many putting greens are open to the public at no cost, but you should check with each course to verify. Look for putting greens with speed similar to the courses you play most often. If you practice on a slow putting green but play a course with fast greens, you will be challenged to assimilate to the speed before the round is over.

What is the best putting training aid to buy?

Top putting training aid

Dave Pelz Putter Tutor Training Aid

What you need to know: This option works on any course that you are playing to help you read greens and improve your putting technique.

What you’ll love: You can place it on the putting green with an aim line that runs through the opening where the putter will swing. It has three skill levels: standard, pro and super pro. It was developed by professional coach Dave Pelz and superstar golfer Phil Mickelson.

What you should consider: It is not intended for practicing distance putting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top putting training aid for the money

PuttOut Compact Putting Mirror

What you need to know: This is an affordable putting aid designed to maintain your eyeline while putting.

What you’ll love: Made from polycarbonate, the mirror is shatterproof and resistant to scratches. It has visual aids on the mirror to assist with distance. The rubber base has spikes to hold it in place on putting mats and actual greens.

What you should consider: There were some concerns that the mirror’s thickness interfered with the putting stroke.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer

What you need to know: This compact trainer has multiple targets and can be easily transported to different practice locations.

What you’ll love: The putting target has triple forward aiming points — left, central and right. The golf cup is designed to be the same size as a standard hole. The middle target is easily visible when open and closed. It is made from a sturdy thermoplastic blend.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to putt the ball into the smallest target on the trainer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

