Which budget baby girl toy is best?

Having a baby girl is a rewarding experience, but the cost of toys can add up quickly. Many parents are hesitant to cut expenses on toys due to safety concerns. Still, there are numerous budget toys for baby girls that are safe and durable. For example, the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Sis toy has music, lights and a fun design that will engage your child.

What to know before you buy a budget baby girl toy

What keeps babies entertained?

Sounds: Toys that play simple melodies or talk can engage babies for long periods. If your baby has trouble sleeping, consider buying a toy that plays soothing music.

Toys that play simple melodies or talk can engage babies for long periods. If your baby has trouble sleeping, consider buying a toy that plays soothing music. Lights: According to the National Institutes of Health, babies can differentiate colors at around 9 to 10 months old. Buying toys that light up in various colors is a great way to engage this part of their brain.

According to the National Institutes of Health, babies can differentiate colors at around 9 to 10 months old. Buying toys that light up in various colors is a great way to engage this part of their brain. Textures: Your baby's sense of touch develops well before they're born. Babies 2 months old or older touch and bite soft toys to investigate their various textures.

Your baby’s sense of touch develops well before they’re born. Babies 2 months old or older touch and bite soft toys to investigate their various textures. Soft-design: Plush toys that babies can hold tight without hurting themselves are excellent options that aren’t usually expensive.

Baby toy brands

Buying baby toys from a well-known brand is a great way to keep your child entertained. Fisher-Price, for example, is a famous brand known for selling a variety of toys at a fair price. Baby Einstein is another popular baby toy brand known for toys that engage your baby’s senses. VTech makes electronic learning toys with various sounds, colors and lights. Still, numerous lesser-known brands make quality baby toys as well.

Interests

You’ll easily choose a suitable toy by paying attention to what engages your child. Although your baby is still developing, they likely prefer certain toys. For example, if your baby seems entertained when she sees an animal, buying an animal-themed toy may be your best bet.

Educational toys

Baby toys can be a great way to teach your children. Some toys help your child associate words and shapes. Other toys use songs to teach your children the alphabet. If there is a specific concept you’re trying to teach your baby, a new toy can be a fun way to help them learn.

What to look for in a quality budget baby girl toy

Safety

When shopping for a baby toy, safety is one of the top priorities. Many babies like to chew on their toys, so you’ll want to avoid hard plastic options that may hurt their gums. If your baby usually lies on their back with a toy held above them, ensure their toys won’t hurt them when dropped.

Ensure you buy a toy with no small pieces that could pose a choking hazard. Make sure to buy a toy known for its durability. Broken toys may pose additional safety hazards due to sharp edges.

Multiple features

Toys with multiple features are great at keeping babies’ attention. Many baby toys feature numerous buttons that control different features. If your baby gets bored with one element, they can explore the other features.

Fun design

Your baby will respond better to toys with exciting designs. Buying a toy that features a cute animal, instrument or vehicle will increase the likelihood of keeping your child’s attention.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget baby girl toy

You can buy a quality budget baby toy for less than $20.

Budget baby girl toy FAQ

Which toy materials are the safest?

A. Silicone teething toys are soft enough to avoid harming your child’s gums. Plush toys are generally safe for babies as they won’t hurt them if dropped. The most important thing is ensuring it doesn’t contain BPA or other harmful plastics.

How long do budget baby toys last?

A. Many toys will last years if you take care of them properly. If you’re concerned with longevity, buying a toy from a well-known brand is an excellent way to ensure it will last.

What are the best budget baby girl toys to buy?

Top budget baby girl toy

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Sis

What you need to know: This adorable plush toy knows over 100 words.

What you’ll love: Each of the ears, feet and hands controls a different feature. This toy plays over 75 songs. The heart shape on the toy’s stomach lights up. Most buyers felt this toy was an excellent value for the money. Many users loved that this entertained their babies during long car rides.

What you should consider: Some buyers received toys that only played one song.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top budget baby girl toy for the money

SHARE&CARE BPA Free 2 Silicone Giraffe Baby Teether Toy

What you need to know: Parents love this teething toy for its fascinating, durable design.

What you’ll like: This option is 100% BPA-free. These teething rings can be cleaned easily in the dishwasher. There are five color options. The soft silicone material won’t hurt your child’s gums.

What you should consider: There are a few reports of babies poking themselves in the eyes with the giraffe’s legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Soothe ‘N Glow Seahorse

What you need to know: This soft seahorse toy features eight different lullabies.

What you’ll love: This toy only needs two AA batteries to work. This toy’s stomach glows when you press it. The lullabies are soothing and feature bubble sounds. Young kids seem to enjoy this toy just as much as babies.

What you should consider: Some users received toys that didn’t play an entire lullaby when pressed.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

