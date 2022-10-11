Waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping is never a good idea, but it’s especially difficult when trying to find the right toys for the kids in your life. Fortunately, the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect opportunity to get your shopping done with time to spare, thanks to the fabulous deals on popular toys.
If you’re shopping for children’s gifts, we’ve noticed some significant discounts on the top LEGO Juniors Belle‘s Story Time Building Kit, LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll and NERF DinoSquad Raptor-Slash Dart Blaster, but there are also plenty of other great toy discounts to be found. We’ve gathered the best deals on building toys, kids’ electronics, dolls and action figures, sports and outdoor toys and miscellaneous toys so you can find the perfect gift for any child on your list.
BestReviews will be updating these deals throughout the duration of the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back as we add more must-have sale items. Updated: October 11, 3 a.m. PT
Lightning deals
Hide N Side Kids Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels
Kids will be entertained for hours in this maze of tunnels with a basketball hoop and target dart wall. As a bonus, the entire play gym pops open in seconds and simply folds away for convenient storage.
Legos and other building toys
LEGO Juniors Belle’s Story Time Building Kit: 28% off
This Lego set is one of the most exciting and comprehensive kits you can find, so it’s an excellent value at this sale price. It’s an ideal gift for older kids who enjoy building projects they can take apart and rebuild over and over.
Sold by Amazon
Â
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set: 40% off
This traditional set of wooden building blocks can provide hours of entertainment for toddlers and older kids. They are easy to stack but still allow for plenty of creative building with the different size and shape options.
Sold by Amazon
SmartMax Construction Toy Set: 23% off
This set of large magnetic ball- and bar-style build tools can encourage even the youngest children to build their STEM skills. The pieces are large enough for small hands to control and don’t present a swallowing hazard like other building bricks.
Sold by Amazon
Magna-Tiles Builder Set: 30% off
This set of colorful magnetic tiles encourages kids to engage in 3D building and contains enough pieces for multiple projects. Best of all, the tiles are suitable for younger and older kids alike and pair well with existing kits.
Sold by Amazon
Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks Bulk Set: $30 off
These large, floating blocks are squishy and soft, so they’re perfect for your little one’s bath time. They’re magnetic too, so the pieces easily connect and can also be played with out of the water.
Sold by Amazon
Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Electronics Exploration Kit: 27% off
For older kids, this STEM building kit is the ideal introduction to electricity and circuits at an excellent discount. It contains enough pieces to complete multiple projects that don’t require any special tools to assemble.
Sold by Amazon
Other top toy deals
- At $36 off, the Little Tikes Big Waffle Block Set is a great deal.
- Build for hours with the LEGO City Jungle Explorers Building Kit, now 22$ off.
- After building it, kids can play with the Mega Bloks Paw Patrol Chase’s Police Cruiser Set. Buy now and save 35%.
- The LEGO Friends Heart Box Friendship Pack Building Kit is fun to build, display on a stand or give to friends. It’s 26% off for a limited time.
- Snag Lincoln Logs to build a cabin in the woods or a treehouse for 26% off.
- Travel back in time with the Playmobil Back to the Future Delorean, now 47% off.
- The PicassoTiles Race Car Track Building Magetic Tiles encouraged eye-hand coordination and problem solving skills to build the ultimate course. Snag it for $78 off for a limited time.
- Learning Resources Mathlink Cubes are both educational and fun to build. It’s currently 46% off.
- The Mega Bloks 80-piece Building Block Set is discounted to $16.97.
- Challenge your brain and have a blast building the ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Game, which is 42% off.
Kids’ electronics
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: 50% off
This full-featured tablet is designed with kids in mind, so it comes with a case to protect it from accidental drops and falls. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ to give your children access to ad-free books, games, videos and more.
Sold by Amazon
Â
Echo Dot Kids 4th Gen: 58% off
Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, this model is designed for kids, so it offers a super-cute design while still providing clear, crisp sound. It also offers easy-to-use parental controls.
Sold by Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: 22% off
This kid-friendly camera is durable enough for children to take with them anywhere they might want to snap a selfie or group shot with friends. It also comes in fun colors that kids will love.
Sold by Amazon
LilGadgets Connect+ PRO Kids Headphones with Microphone: 25% off
These lightweight headphones are comfortable enough for kids’ sensitive ears, so your children can enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows and games without disturbing the rest of the house. They also come in several kid-approved colors.
Sold by Amazon
Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2: 20% off
This durable, water-resistant activity tracker is designed to encourage healthier habits for kids ages 6 and up. It can track steps to help kids understand how active they are and even allows them to challenge their family and friends to step competitions.
Sold by Amazon
Other top toy deals
- With the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Kids can ask Alexa for help with homework or to play their favorite show. Buy it now and save $55.
- Help babies build a love for reading with the LeapFrog On-The-Go Story Pal that’s 23% off.
- Snag the upgraded Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet for $80 off while it lasts.
- Draw over and over again without wasting paper with the Bravo Kids Drawing Tablet that’s 33% off.
- The Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Laptop teaches babies numbers, colors and more. It’s currently 33% off.
- Take videos, pictures or selfies with the VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch, which is now 48% off.
- Practice gently waking up in the morning with the OK to Wake! Alarm Clock and Night-Light that’s 42% off.
- The Bluetooth Karaoke Singing Machine keeps the party going all night, or until bedtime. Snag it now for $59.99.
- The Tamagotchi Pix is discounted 47%.
- Turn your iPad into an educational device with the Osmo-Genius Starter Kit, now 30% off.
Dolls and action figures
LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll: 54% off
These dolls are plenty of fun for kids to open because they come with plenty of surprises. In addition to the dolls, they may include stickers, clothing, shoes and other accessories.
Sold by Amazon
Â
Funko Pop! Retro Transformers Metallic Optimus Prime: 45% off
These adorable figures make an excellent gift for kids ages 3 and up. Younger children can have fun playing with the figures, while older kids often enjoy displaying them as collectibles.
Sold by Amazon
Just Play Barbie Tie-Dye Deluxe Styling Head: 42% off
This large styling head is perfect for kids who enjoy styling and brushing their dolls’ hair. It includes a brush and hair accessories for creating multiple hair looks.
Sold by Amazon
American Girl Truly Me 18-Inch #92 Doll: 30% off
With their impressive outfits and accessories, these large dolls have been a favorite of kids since the 1980s. This model features brushable hair, movable arms and legs and fun accessories to really capture the character’s look.
Sold by Amazon
Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Set: 60% off
These sweet animal family dolls are perfect for children who enjoy imaginative play. You can score this fun set that includes the figures and accessories at a significant discount just in time for the holidays.
Sold by Amazon
Other top toy deals
- Barbie Princess Adventure Doll comes with a pet puppy, several accessories and is currently 37% off.
- The Transformers Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots Bumblebee Figure is now 23% off.
- This set comes with two Spider-Man Imposter Pop! Vinyl Figures for 34% off.
- Have hours of fun with the LOL Surprise OMG Dance Dance Dance B-Gurl Fashion Doll. Buy it now and save 29%.
- Fans of Harry Potter will love the Wizarding World Doll, which is 33% off.
- For 30% off, snag the Funko Pop! Pokemon Advent Calendar just in time for the holiday season.
- Let the CoComelon Musical Bedtime Doll sing your baby to sleep with well-known nursery rhymes. It’s currently discounted 36%.
- Create your own adventures from the Roblox world with Legends of Roblox Action Figure Collection Pack, which is 25% off.
- At 39% off, the KidKraft Annabelle Wooden Dollhouse with three levels and furniture is a great deal.
- Star Wars fans will love the Galaxy of Adventures The Mandalorian 2-Pack, now discounted 37%.
- Grab the Advanced Play Walking Dinosaur T-Rex Toy while it’s 20% off.
Sports and outdoor toys
NERF DinoSquad Raptor-Slash Dart Blaster: 47% off
Score a great deal on this fun, safe foam dart gun. It comes with multiple darts and is easy to shoot, so kids can have fun playing with friends or practicing shots with a target.
Sold by Amazon
Huffy Kids 18-Inch Glimmer Bike: $120 off
This sturdy, well-designed bike is perfect for kids who enjoy being active outdoors. The handlebars are easy for children to grip, while the pedals help keep little feet from slipping off.
Sold by Amazon
Â
Razor A Kick Scooter: 25% off
This fun, easy-to-control scooter can provide hours of fun for kids who want to ride around the neighborhood. It offers excellent stability to keep children safe and can help them develop better balance.
Sold by Amazon
Holy Stone Mini Drone: 20% off
This kid-friendly drone makes an excellent gift for kids ages 8 and up. It offers simple controls that are easy for children to master and encourages STEM learning through electronics and programming.
Sold by Amazon
Little Tikes Lights ‘n Music Trampoline: 34% off
Your kids will love bouncing on this safe, durable trampoline. The enclosure netting prevents children from falling off and getting injured too, so you don’t have to worry about accidents.
Sold by Amazon
Little Tikes T-Ball Set: 39% off
Help your little ones learn the basics of baseball or softball with this safe, easy-to-use T-ball set. It includes the bat, tee and several balls, so your children can have hours of fun hitting and chasing down their hits.
Sold by Amazon
Other top toy deals
- Snag the Sunny Days Toddler Golf Set for 54% off.
- Play catch with the NERF N-Sports Turbo Jr. Football, which is currently 35% off.
- Get all your energy out with the Stomp Rocket Deuling Rocket Launcher, now 33% off.
- The Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower lets children use their imagination and spend time outdoors. It’s $70 off for a limited time.
- Kids can play pretend in the KidKraft Hillcrest Wooden Outdoor Playhouse that’s 27% off.
- Take a ride around the yard or neighborhood with the Power Wheels Toy Story Jeep Wrangler Ride-On Vehicle. It’s currently discounted $102.
- The rugged and versatile Radio Flyer Big Red Classic Wagon is $54 off for a limited time.
- Hurry and grab the Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide while it’s over $200 off.
- Soak up the last few days of summer with the Bunch O Balloons Launcher Kit, which is 60% off.
- Even toddlers can experience the thrill of a roller coaster thanks to the Step2 Up and Down Roller Coaster. Snag it now for $48 off.
Miscellaneous toys
Force1 Tornado LED Remote Control Car: 40% off
Children who love cars will get a kick out of this remote-controlled vehicle that they can steer around the house. It runs at an impressive speed, but it’s still easy enough for kids to control.
Sold by Amazon
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Drizzy Ice Cream Playset: 44% off
This Play-Doh set can encourage hours of creative and imaginative play. It includes multiple colors of the modeling compound that won’t stain your kids’ hands or clothing while they’re shaping it.
Sold by Amazon
Â
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set: 34% off
Aspiring artists will love this kid-approved art kit that contains all they need to complete several masterpieces. All the pieces are nontoxic too, so it’s safe for most children.
Sold by Amazon
National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Set: 20% off
For kids who are interested in science, this kit makes it fun to learn and experiment. It contains all the supplies they need plus easy-to-follow instructions that ensure success and help them understand key scientific principles.
Sold by Amazon
Giant UNO Family Card Game: 29% off
This classic card game will not only entertain your children but also help them work on their color and number recognition. Best of all, it’s fun for the whole family to play.
Sold by Amazon
Other top toy deals
- Show your emotions with The Original Teeturtle reversible spider plushie for 34% off.
- Let kids exert their independence and help clean with the LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy, now 30% off.
- Get messy with the Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit, which is 54% off for a limited time.
- Snag the Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower for 31% off.
- Gather the whole family to play Monopoly Discover Kids Board Game. It’s currently 36% off.
- The Melissa & Doug Makeup Kit Play Set provides mess-free, imaginative play. Buy now for 55% off.
- Kids want to be just like grown-ups, and the Melissa & Doug Vroom & Zoom Driving Toy lets them play pretend. Get it for 53% off.
- Introduce young players to Ticket to Ride First Journey Board Game, a charming strategy game that’s 56% off.
- Save over $170 on the KidKraft Grand Gourmet Corner Wooden Play Kitchen and included accessories.
- The Green Toys Tool Set is currently 50% off.
Â
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.