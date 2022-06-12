Which toy alligator is best?

We are coming up on the most wonderful time of the year, and that means cooler weather, holidays, and gift-giving. While it’s always fun to receive, it can be even more fun to give, especially when it comes to presenting kids with new toys. No matter the season, children love new playthings, and a toy alligator is no exception. If you’re on the hunt for an amazing alligator toy, check out the Mary Meyer Marshmallow Gator Soft Toy Friend.

What to know before you buy a toy alligator

When buying a toy alligator, consider the age of the child you are purchasing it for. A younger child might prefer something soft to cuddle with, while an older child might like something a bit more durable that has versatility. If you’re not sure, a stuffed toy that can double as a pillow might be a nice middle ground.

Plush

Even though a plush toy can be a great choice for a toddler, that doesn’t mean that kids of all ages wouldn’t enjoy it. A plush toy is usually super soft and fun to squeeze. It can often take the place of a security blanket and become a sleeping companion. A plush toy alligator can provide a bit of comfort for a child who likes huggable toys.

Plastic

A plastic toy alligator is a great choice for kids that like to play a little rougher. The synthetic material is easy to clean and offers durability. This type of toy lends itself to seeing a bit more action and can often go in the pool or outside in a sandbox.

Stuffed

Stuffed toy alligators are great for kids who play indoors a lot and like to lie down on their toys. Usually, the stuffing makes it a bit malleable, so the item will keep its shape, even if it gets tossed around or stepped on.

What to look for in a quality toy alligator

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your child or someone else, there are a few things to consider before making a purchase.

Size

Toy alligators are available in many different sizes. You’ll want to consider the size of the child and select something that works for their wants and needs. While some kids enjoy smaller toys, others may have difficulty grasping an item that is too tiny. A larger toy is easier for little hands to grasp.

You also want to keep in mind the size of the room that the toy will be in. While some children have designated playrooms or large bedrooms, others are working with a small space. Choosing a toy that will fit into the right space is key.

Quality

Make sure that the alligator toy is constructed well. Kids can be rough with their things without even realizing it. Even if the recipient of the alligator toy is typically gentle with their items, they may have a friend over who’s a bit more rambunctious. It’s always best to check the stitching and the care instructions before you invest in a brand-new toy.

Age-appropriate

Some kids are happy with anything they receive, while others are very selective. It’s a good idea to check the tag or description and see what the recommended ages are for that specific toy.

Giving an alligator toy that is too small could get lost or even end up being a hazard for a child that is too young. When in doubt, pick out something bigger that will be easy to find if it gets misplaced.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy alligator

Although the price range can vary, you can expect to spend anywhere from $11-$32.

Toy alligator FAQ

Is a toy alligator too scary for a child?

A. Even though the thought of a real-life alligator can be frightening, toy alligators are designed to be fun and not fearful. A toy like this can double as a learning tool, teaching children about the animal, as well as illustrating the difference between reality and make-believe.

An older kid might be less afraid of a more aggressive-looking alligator toy, while a younger one would probably appreciate a toy that has a more friendly appeal. Always use discretion, but selecting a less intimidating toy will be your best bet if you are nervous about the child’s reaction.

Is a toy alligator a gender-neutral toy?

A. Absolutely. Gone are the days where toys have to fit into any specific role. It’s important for all children to learn about animals and reap the benefits of playing with a variety of items. A toy alligator can be enjoyable for anyone who receives it.

What’s the best toy alligator to buy?

Top toy alligator

Mary Meyer Marshmallow Gator Soft Toy Friend

What you need to know: This 13-inch gator has fabric teeth and weighted feet.

What you’ll love: It’s super soft and can be machine washed when it gets dirty.

What you should consider: This toy can be gifted to infants as young as one month old, so it might be too juvenile for some kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy alligator for the money

Safari Ltd. Wildlife Collection Realistic Alligator Toy Figure

What you need to know: It’s BPA-free, nontoxic and designed for ages 3 and up.

What you’ll love: This alligator is painted by hand, making it unique and realistic.

What you should consider: It will fit nicely in the palm of a hand, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for something slightly larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goliath Gator Golf

What you need to know: Designed for ages 3 and over, this game can be played with up to four participants.

What you’ll love: This at-home mini-golf game can be fun for the whole family while working on motor skills and coordination.

What you should consider: The gator can toss back your golf balls, so be aware that family pets might want to get in on the game.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

