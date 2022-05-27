WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As summer is just around the corner it means more traveling and busy highways across the state.

“A lot of traffic will be hitting our Texas highways, schools letting out, you have graduations all over the state on top of the Memorial weekend. So expect a lot of traffic if you are traveling, which means, you have to slow down. There’s a lot of problems over the last couple of years of speed as our factors of crashes so please slow down, monitor your speed limits,” Texas DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said.

Buesing suggests for anyone hitting the road to take their time and not rush when driving.

“Try to take your time enjoy the journey getting to where you are actually trying to get, be sure and buckle up. This is a ‘Click It or Ticket’ weekend that’s in conjunction with some other focuses on driving. So be sure and buckle up everybody in your car has to be buckled up or in a car seat,” Buesing said.

As many will take the road, others are wondering if it is worht it due to the increase in gas prices.

“I do the gas prices are very high right now. I am a single mother so I have to budget and finance my money to the T, so definitely with the gas prices has limited me on certain invites, definetly,” Demee Bell said.

Another local resident, Willa Mcalip, who sometimes drives to Oklahoma to see her family, says it’s a horrible situation.

“Well I still do it but then you know I don’t like it when I see that price and like I said for young families and people that have to drive long ways is sad so expensive you know,” Mcalip said.

Officials say a traffic change has not been seen yet and traffic on roadways is expected.

“There’s still a ton of traffic, even with the process of gas going up, it doesn’t seem like there’s going to be much of a drop off especially this weekend,” Buesing said.

No matter where you are going, make sure to stay safe and look out when driving through busy areas.

Click here to find the cheapest gas prices using GasBuddy.