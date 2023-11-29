Whether you’re a parent or just along for the ride, traveling with kids can be quite an adventure, and having the right accessories can mean all the difference and make it a less stressful affair. One unique travel essential you probably haven’t heard about is the Kids Tray Table Cover from Lusso Gear. Packed with features that cater to both convenience and hygiene, this accessory is a game-changer for parents and caregivers on the go.

Multipurpose Travel Companion

Adaptable to Any Journey

When you think of a tray, your mind probably immediately goes to airplanes, but the Lusso Gear Kids Tray Table Cover is not just limited to planes; it’s designed for use in trains, buses, or any mode of transport with a tray table. Whether your little one needs a lap desk, a tablet holder, an activity area, or a food catcher, this cover has you, excuse the terrible pun… covered. The bonus? A large pocket with a handy carabiner clip, perfect for keeping travel essentials like books, toys, and snacks within reach — especially since several commercial airlines are ditching the deep pockets on the back of the seats these days.

Convenience and Customization

Travel in Style

Choose from five vibrant and eye-catching patterned designs: mermaids, dinosaurs, airplanes, unicorns, or just classic black. After use, the tray table cover easily folds and rolls up for compact storage. When it’s time for a refresh, throw it into the laundry on the delicate setting, and it’ll be clean and ready for your next adventure. It’s a simple yet effective way to keep your travel tray looking like new.

Safe and Sanitary Travel

Protect Your Space

Airline tray tables are notorious for being less than pristine. Simply slide the Lusso Gear tray table cover over it for the duration of your flight. Not only does it protect your immediate seat area, but it also ensures a sanitary environment for those around you.

Uniquely Patented Design

Nothing Else Compares

The patented design of the Lusso Gear Kids Tray Table Cover sets it apart from any other travel tray cover on the market. Whether it’s for an adult, a toddler, or a pre-teen traveling by air, land, or sea, this tray cover is a must-have. Its unmatched features make it the go-to choice for those who prioritize safety, convenience, and style in their travel accessories.

The Lusso Gear Promise

Satisfaction Guaranteed

At Lusso Gear, customer satisfaction is a top priority. If you encounter any issues with its tray table cover, its dedicated customer support team will assist and ensure you are delighted with your purchase. A lifetime warranty even backs the product; if you’re unhappy with your purchase, you may return it for an exchange or refund.

Features That Make a Difference

Innovative and Practical

Designed to make your journeys safe, simple, and fun, the travel accessory ensures quick and easy installation, allowing you to roll it up in seconds for hassle-free use. The touch-sensitive Tablet Holder comes equipped with dual audio access points, providing entertainment options for siblings or childhood friends sharing a tablet or tray.

The tray covers feature an adjustable play area that lets you snap its corners together or apart, creating a customizable space for various purposes, whether it’s keeping crumbs at bay, containing toys, or maximizing tray space fully.

Lusso Gear honestly thought of everything: there’s a security tab to prevent the cover from slipping off, a double-sided strap for secure transport, extra storage, and attachment loops for keeping travel essentials close at hand.

Since the tray cover weighs about 3 pounds, it’s equally practical and portable while still being durable, too.

Verdict: A Must-Have Travel Companion

In conclusion, the Lusso Gear Kids Tray Table Cover combines style, convenience, and cleanliness in a way unmatched by any other travel tray cover on the market. With its patented design, versatility, and easy-to-clean design, it’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who travels with children or simply wants to keep their tray on public transit more sanitary.

It’s an affordable and practical solution worth adding to your travel arsenal. It also makes for a thoughtful and valuable gift for friends and family with little ones.

