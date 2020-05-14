Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/13/20 E

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
What will Jersey Shore beaches be like in the Summer of Bug?
2020 Hotter’N Hell Hundred goes virtual
MSU moves forward with Texas Tech membership consideration
Video
Family of black woman killed by Kentucky police in her home files suit
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Next up: Women’s pole vaulters take turn in Garden Clash
Top Stories
Akron drops 3 sports as pandemic inflicts financial pain
Rays’ Blake Snell says ‘I’m not playing unless I get mine’
PGA Champ Thomas set to take swing on 2K21 video game cover
Bayern still the team to beat as Bundesliga soccer resumes
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Burkburnett hires Tracy Tadlock as new Softball coach – May 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Former Hirschi Track & Field Star Training for Olympics – May 12, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Throwback Thursday Team of the Week: 2012 Munday Moguls Track & Field – May 7, 2020
Video
Medical discovery ends baseball career of Iowa Park graduate Justin Thornhill – May 6, 2020
Video
Three WFHS Coyotes sign to play college soccer – May 6, 2020
Video
83rd annual Oil Bowl football classic canceled amid pandemic
Video
Contests
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
#TexomaStrong
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Class is in Session
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
The Pulse 5/13/20 Full Interview
Video
Top Stories
The Pulse 5/06/20 Full Interview
Video
The Pulse 4/29/20 Full Interview
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Continuing to serve communities during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
It is normal to feel a little nervous about money situations
Video
Don’t make financial decisions based on fear
Video
What are you doing with your money?
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
6
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
2020 Hotter’N Hell Hundred goes virtual
1
of
/
6
Breaking News
Third COVID-19 related death, 13 new cases reported in Comanche Co.
2
of
/
6
Breaking News
First responders on scene of fatal train versus vehicle wreck
3
of
/
6
Breaking News
106 active COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co. jail
4
of
/
6
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., total now 77
5
of
/
6
Breaking News
33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 184
6
of
/
6
Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/13/20 E
Senior Sendoff Vignettes
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 11:22 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 11:22 AM CDT
Don't Miss
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Submit your daily pledge today!
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Class is in Session
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Trending Stories
2020 Hotter’N Hell Hundred goes virtual
First responders on scene of fatal train versus vehicle wreck
Video
WF man sentenced to two robberies, has sexual assault of 13-year-old dismissed
MSU moves forward with Texas Tech membership consideration
Video
Weather
Latest News
Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas
Video
Burlington to reopen May 15
2020 Hotter’N Hell Hundred goes virtual
More Local News