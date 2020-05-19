Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/18/20 C

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Oklahoma state corrections assists Comanche Co. with COVID-19 containment
Evangelist who built global ministry dies in Atlanta at 74
What is opening in Texas and when?
Stuck at home, looking within: self-discovery amid pandemic
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
NHL’s plan to return face possible border restriction hurdle
Top Stories
NFL owners make changes to enhance diversity on many levels
TV production does its part in conservative return to golf
NCAA postseason bans nearly double despite steady APR stats
NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government OK
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Oil Bowl All-Star Rosters Released – May 18, 2020
Top Stories
Meet new Burkburnett girl’s basketball coach Kirsti Degelia – May 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Former Burkburnett basketball player Lexi King signs to UNT Cheer – May 14, 2020
Video
Former Bowie baseball player Weston Partridge signs at Ottawa University – May 14, 2020
Video
Team of the Week: 2008 Graham Steers Golf – May 14, 2020
Video
Burkburnett hires Tracy Tadlock as new Softball coach – May 13, 2020
Video
Contests
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
#TexomaStrong
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Class is in Session
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
The Pulse 5/13/20 Full Interview
Video
Top Stories
The Pulse 5/06/20 Full Interview
Video
The Pulse 4/29/20 Full Interview
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Continuing to serve communities during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
It is normal to feel a little nervous about money situations
Video
Don’t make financial decisions based on fear
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/18/20 C
Senior Sendoff Vignettes
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
May 19, 2020 / 01:38 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 19, 2020 / 01:38 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Submit your daily pledge today!
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Class is in Session
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
Archer City native dies in collision driving home from Ole Miss
Video
Gov. Abbott sets press conference Monday about continued state reopening
Video
City Council approves permit for QuikTrip location in Wichita Falls
Video
DPS investigates Friday head-on fatality that killed Iowa Park woman
Video
Latest News
Oklahoma state corrections assists Comanche Co. with COVID-19 containment
INVESTIGATION: ‘He’s got a sword.’ A ‘delusional’ Texas man’s long wait for help
Video
What is opening in Texas and when?
More Local News