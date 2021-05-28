Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/28/21B

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Adjusted trash pickup schedule for Memorial Day weekend
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Video
Charges filed in Copperas Cove officer-involved shooting
Video
Flying over Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to wait in line at airport
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Indy 500
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Wealth prevails as Chelsea, Man City contest European final
Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job
The Latest: 16 MLB teams able to relax COVID protocols
Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High school baseball: Windthorst vs Bosqueville – May 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Iowa Park vs Argyle – May 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Holliday vs Jacksboro – May 27, 2021
Video
Sports Spotlight: Holliday vs Jacksboro Regional Finals preview – May 27, 2021
Video
Team of the week: Windthorst Trojans baseball – May 26, 2021
Video
High school softball: Iowa Park vs Argyle – May 26, 2021
Video
Contests
Castaway Stay-Cay
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Beat The Heat Giveaway
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Senior Sendoff
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Destination Texas
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2021 Honors
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Caleb – 05-25-21
Video
Top Stories
Destiny – 05-18-21
Video
Jasmine – 05-11-21
Video
Aiden and Airryen – 05-04-21
Video
Lifestyle
Springtime in Texoma
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 05-27-2021
Video
Top Stories
Ease your stress about finances
Video
Take control of osteoporosis pain
Video
Need an attorney? Ammons & Ammons can help.
Video
Real Estate Minute – 05-20-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/28/21B
Senior Sendoff Vignettes
Posted:
May 28, 2021 / 09:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2021 / 09:10 AM CDT
Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/28/21B
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Trending Stories
Weather
Senior Sendoff Vignettes – 5/27/21B
Video
Interactive Radar
40 WFPD units execute high-risk search warrant
Video
Lubbock man sued after leaving negative company review
Video
Latest News
Adjusted trash pickup schedule for Memorial Day weekend
Hospice of Wichita Falls unveils ‘Mane Event Horse’
Video
WF Area Food Bank remembering former executive director
Video
More Local News