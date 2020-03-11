Severe Weather Bag Giveaway

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Corporate debt loads a rising risk as virus hits economy
Pennsylvania man jailed on 11 charges after attempting to kiss cops
News agency: Iran VP, 2 Cabinet members have new virus
AP sources: Feds wiretap former DEA supervisor in leak probe
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
MacKinnon sidelined at least a week with lower body injury
Top Stories
Indians’ Antonetti: `Earnest effort’ with Lindor came short
Mariners move home games out of Seattle thru end of March
Ravens guard Yanda retires after 13 years on his own terms
The Latest: Final women’s Alpine World Cup races called off
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – March 8, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball – Holliday vs Iowa Park – March 7, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball – Windthorst vs Jacksboro – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Windthorst vs. Vernon – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Archer City vs. Stamford – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Iowa Park vs. Archer City – March 7, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Palliative Care of Hospice
Video
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Contest will go here with a link to the Safe Place Selfie.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
Oklahoma rep. to create loan repayment program for public school teachers
Man charged for groping women again within the past month
Officials release more information of two arrested in connection to boy’s body found in WF
Video
Weather
Latest News
Texas Rangers will not play Opening Day series in Seattle due to coronavirus
State of Texas: Governor’s response to the coronavirus; Biden’s big win in Texas
Video
Wichita Falls Police find more than 4 oz. of marijuana in car during traffic stop
More Local News