WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the season of giving, and plenty of organizations could use your support.

“Each event that we host, the proceeds go to a particular project,” Project Texoma’s Anndrea Harris said.

That’s why Project Texoma is a great organization to support. Their initiative is to help other nonprofits raise money for events.

According to organizers Anndrea Harris and Brandon Cooper, the fun events they plan are always for a good cause, like their upcoming event on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The local organization will be having a Christmas-themed brunch, the third installment of their brunch series.

“Let’s just have a community Christmas Party and then some of the proceeds can go to Soups and Socks,” Harris said.

Soups and Socks began in 2019 with Brandon and the dearly missed Shatanya Clarke, a weekend anchor for KFDX 3.

“Shatanya will always be in some type of memory with Soups and Socks,” Cooper said. “As far as what it is, it’s pretty much self-explanatory.”

A group of volunteers go to Faith Mission to serve a meal to the homeless and also give them a bag with essential items, items we often take for granted.

“I ran out of deodorant the other day and the way I was tripping all day,” Cooper said. “So, I can only imagine what somebody else is going through, you know? They need those things just as importantly as we do.”

Soups and Socks will be on Saturday, December 9, and there are still many ways you can support the giveback.

“This year, we actually got backpack kits that we’re gonna give them… Comes with gloves, all your hygiene stuff and the caps and stuff like that,” Cooper said. “We’re trying to do sleeping bags as well, so we wanna take it to the next level every year.”

Spreading the love this holiday season, the organizers seek to serve all community members in honor of a beloved friend.

“Just to see her smile down on us and know that something that she and Brandon got together and decided that they wanted to do is still growing,” Harris said.

“Don’t be surprised if you see Soups and Socks in Lawton or if you see Soups and Socks in Dallas,” Cooper said.

For tickets to Brunchmas, and information on dropping off donations for Soups and Socks click here. For the list of items needed for Project Texoma, click here.