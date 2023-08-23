WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Are you a military spouse in need of a professional headshot? Now’s your chance to “say cheese” for free, thanks to a special event Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The Military Spouse Professional Network, real estate professional Leigh Sweeney from eXp Realty, and the Wichita Falls Chamber are partnering together to provide professional headshots free of cost, according to an announcement released by the chamber.

The photography event will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and those who would like to attend can register online.

According to the announcement, headshots will be taken by Jess Herring of Just Jess Photography at the Wichita Falls Chamber Office on the 900 block of 8th Street.

The sessions will last for ten minutes, and participants can look forward to receiving two professional portraits, completely free.

If you’re ready for your close-up, register via Eventbrite or call the Chamber of Commerce at (940) 723-2741.