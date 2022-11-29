WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Exciting things are happening at Sheppard Air Force Base, one of those being the 82nd Medical Group’s brand new state-of-the-art medical center. A project years in the making is now complete and open to serve!

“After decades we get to officially welcome our new patients and beneficiaries and the Mustang Medics to their new home, here at this fantastic military treatment facility. This is what $96 million can get you,” Commander of the 82nd Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base Brigadier General Lyle Drew said.

The more than 180,000-square-foot facility will allow the medical group to deliver outstanding health care. The two floors are filled with state-of-the-art equipment, including a pharmacy, medical mall, and so much more.

Drew said this is all done to put airmen, their families, and this community first.

“But most importantly it supports the future of our United States Air Force. That future is embodied very literally in the airmen that we train here. And above all, this clinic represents our commitment to helping them grow and thrive as airmen,” Commander Lyle said.

The old medical center had been around for 60 years and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the center wasn’t able to see military-adjacent non-active duty patients but this great new space will allow them to welcome those patients back in!

“It’s an honor that we get to serve in this capacity with our community to deliver health care to those who have gone to fight the fight because comeback capability does start here, and we understand it and embrace it,” 82nd Medical Group Commander Colonel Felicia Burks said.

With various levels of service and care provided by an awesome team of healthcare professionals, Commander Drew said they’re set for success for years to come.

“Train the world’s best airmen as we defend America’s future one graduate at a time,” Commander Drew said.

To learn more about the new medical facility, click here.