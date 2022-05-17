WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Sheppard Air Force Base announced the temporary closure of the Main Gate beginning Wednesday evening.

According to John Ingle, Deputy Chief of Public Affairs at Sheppard AFB, the Main Gate will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The closure will allow for concrete repairs on the lane and sidewalks at the Main Gate.

The Main Gate will reopen on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 6 a.m.

Ingle said barricades will be placed to advised motorists beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

During construction, pedestrian (CAC holders) traffic only will be allowed to use the Main Gate. Inbound pedestrian traffic will utilize the right outbound lane for ID card checks.

Ingle said the Missile Gate will be open 24 hours for vehicle traffic and visitor passes from 6 p.m. on May 18 to 6 a.m. on May 23.

The Hospital Gate will open for vehicle traffic in and out bound from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 to facilitate traffic flow and alleviate congestion.

Drivers are asked to please respect barricades and exercise caution while driving around the construction area.

Ingle said the project will be completed as quickly and as safely as possible, and asked community members for patience and cooperation during the construction period.