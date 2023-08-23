WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the racers brace their bikes, the Air Force revs its engines for takeoff.

Every year, the Air Force volunteers to do a flyover at the event to show their support to the community.

“The Hotter ‘n Hell is obviously a very big event for Wichita Falls and the surrounding communities,” Captain Austin McDaniel said. “So we want to do our best to represent the Air Force, but also to really show the Wichita Falls area that we’re thankful for the support they’ve given Sheppard Air Force Base.”

The North Texas native will lead the formation with airmen from all parts of the country. Exactly half is a part of the “Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training” program.

Along with the mix of nationalities, this will also be a multi-ship formation with a combination of T-38 and T-6 aircraft.

“We’re going to have a multi-ship formation of four ships to be exact, two T-38 and T-6,” said McDaniel. “Of those eight pilots, four nationalities will be represented from Portugal, Great Britain, the United States and Greece.”

Part of the race runs through the base. McDaniel said he believes this further ties the Air Force and Wichita Falls communities together.

“I think this is a great way to do that,” he said. “Invite the riders to come on base, see the facilities that we have, see some of the planes up close that you may not normally get to see at your normal airport, and just kind of share in the experience with the community, with the riders, with the base.”

For more information on this air show, visit Sheppard Air Force Base’s Facebook page.