Due to the Olympics for the next few weeks, the programming on KFDX will be altered on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 23, 2021:

KFDX News at 10 will air at 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 24, 2021:

KFDX News at 10 will air at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25, 2021: