10pm Sportscast – April 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Intensive care unit nurse Shelby Delaney has depended on Stephen Curry's “I Can Do All Things” go-to motivational verse so many times over the years.

Those words from the Bible are written inside the No. 30 jersey of Curry's that she has worn beneath her scrubs day after day to get through each daunting moment of the pandemic. Now, she has another incredible option: Curry took the game-worn uniform off his back Sunday night after scoring 37 points in win over Sacramento, signed it and gave it to this extra-special essential worker. He then scurried down the tunnel shirtless heading to the locker room.