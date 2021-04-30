10pm Sportscast – April 30, 2021

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
GOP seeks to convince vaccine skeptics within its own ranks
How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot
FedEx shooting victims to be remembered at big ceremony
Texas voters head back to polls after congressman’s death
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Camera
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
High school baseball: Burkburnett vs Vernon – April 30, 2021
Video
High school softball: Graham vs Glen Rose – April 30, 2021
Video
High school softball: Iowa Park vs Stephenville – April 30, 2021
Video
High school baseball: Iowa Park vs Graham – April 30, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High school baseball: Burkburnett vs Vernon – April 30, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Graham vs Glen Rose – April 30, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Iowa Park vs Stephenville – April 30, 2021
Video
High school baseball: Iowa Park vs Graham – April 30, 2021
Video
High school baseball: Olney vs Northside – April 30, 2021
Video
High school baseball: Lindsay vs Windthorst – April 29, 2021
Video
Contests
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Senior Sendoff
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Senior Sendoff
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Ja’Viera – 04-27-21
Video
Top Stories
Nadelynn, Ammie and Yajaira – 04-20-21
Video
Nick and Jaice – 04-13-21
Video
Bobby – 04-06-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Get a Head Start on life
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 04-29-2021
Video
Two Minute Test Drive – Kubota L2501 & Z-400
Video
Don’t live with chronic shoulder pain
Video
Ameriprise Financial is excited to be starting a financial focus series.
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
10pm Sportscast – April 30, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Apr 30, 2021 / 11:49 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2021 / 11:49 PM CDT
Tobin McDuff and Ben Coker bring you the latest in Texoma sports.
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
Wichita Falls father jailed after four of his young children test positive for meth
Benefit set for 8-year-old snakebite victim
Father turns himself after allegedly interfering with Castaway Cove fight investigation
Video
UPDATE: Software changes bring shutdown of dispatch website
Video
WF couple arrested after leaving their four-year-old home alone
Video
Latest News
Graduates at MSU Texas get chance to walk the stage
Video
Junior League of Wichita Falls donates ‘Bags of Hope’ to CPS to help area children
Video
Local non-profit hopes to raise awareness on human trafficking with community donations
Video
More Local News