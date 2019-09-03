2019 MSU Women’s Cross Country Preview- September 2, 2019

Head Coach Koby Styles enters his 13th season as head coach for the Mustangs. Since Coach Styles took over in 2007, the Mustangs have won seven Lone Star Conference Championship titles. Coach Styles has also won Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year six times.

“We return the main core. Which any coach in any sport is going to be excited about. Which I am, and then throw in some incredible freshman. It’s like we haven’t even missed a beat,” said Koby Styles.



In 2018, Jasmine Amo and Amerhyst Aguirre earned All-Conference honors, but the team is strong as a unit. The Mustangs have a strong core group of runners who all lead the team to success.

“I feel like this year we are not going to have that one solid go too number one. Its going to be number one by committee, where any day could be a Jasmine, a Sierra, a Amerhyst, a Mercy, a Michelle. Anybody on any given day can be number one on this team. And that’s the beauty and that’s always been our strength every year,” said Koby Styles.

“Shortening up that gap time. Running as a pack. That is what has made us unstoppable. Just running together is so intimidating to other teams. So you could have one good runner, but if you don’t have a good two, a good three, a good four and five you’re not gonna be unstoppable,” said Amerhyst Aguirre.

“This year we went up in mileage, so that was a challenge, but were adjusting to it. Also we have a lot of newcomers. A lot of track girls and sprinters so that’s really exciting for the program too,” said Jasmine Amo.

“My favorite part would be just getting to know my teammates, and building friendships with them. Because at the end of the day, we’re just people, and if we can love on each other that way and support each other in our successes and failures. It’s pretty awesome to know that love you like that,” said Mercy Yermo.

The goal this year? Nationals. The Mustangs will be pushing each other and supporting one another in the race for a national title.