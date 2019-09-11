2019 MSU Women’s Soccer Preview- September 10, 2019

Head Coach Ryan Spence enters his second year as head coach at Midwestern State. With another offseason learning his system, he says the Mustangs are starting to find a rhythm.

“We are a little bit better offensively. Defensively we have got to figure out some things here, but I think that some of the new girls have caught on quite a bit and others it will take a little bit longer. That’s just how it goes everywhere. So its just kinda the change of things and kind of just keep building and just continuing were we left off last spring,” said Ryan Spence.

Valentina Carvajal joins the mustangs this year after playing at Navarro College for two years. After tearing her ACL as a sophomore, Valentina is healthy – bringing speed and experience to the Mustang offense.

“She’s a girl that came from Colombia, very crafty, knows the game well, and she’s allowed us to kind of change the style of how we play. We will play through her a little bit more and have girls run off,” said Ryan Spence.

“I feel like it was better. In offense, in the midfield. We have to get better in the defense, but I think we can win. We have a lot of talent. A lot of good players. And we can improve,” said Valentina Carvajal.

Imani Morlock returns for her senior season. This year you can catch Imani helping the team upfront offensively as an outside mid.

“Imani Morlock we had her more defensively last year most of the time so moving her up in the outside mid position just kind of makes it a little bit more dangerous,” said Ryan Spence.

“I’ve played offense before, but like that was never my main role on the team. I think this year one of my main roles is definitely offense and hopefully I get to stay there. But if the defense needs me, I am cool with that too. I always wanted to be an outside mid, because I have played there in high school and I love setting other people up for assists and I love running down line and I like having a sideline to play with,” said Imani Morlock.

With an explosive offense and some experienced veterans leading the way, the Mustangs are on a mission to snag their first conference title since 2013.