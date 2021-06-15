The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards and Hall of Fame banquet will be held Thursday July 8, 2021 at the MPEC.

The 2nd annual event is back after a 2020 hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight Texoma sports figures will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards will be presented to local players and coaches.

The 2021 Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame class includes: Paul Brotherton, Bobby Evans, Joe Golding, Eddie Hill, Ronnie Littleton, Dan Owen, Gerald Stockton and Joe Bob Tyler.

Here are the nominees for our yearly awards:

We are also introducing four new awards this year.

The Team Spirit award goes to a cheerleading team, marching band and/or mascot.

The Espirit de Corps award goes to a team or program that displays outstanding pride, loyalty, sportsmanship and morale.

The Golden Mic award is given to a radio/tv broadcaster, public address announcer or individual otherwise displaying outstanding talent and dedication behind the microphone.

The Courage award is given to an individual who, in the face of adversity, shows outstanding courage, strength and inspiration.

A limited number of tickets to this year’s event are available to the general public. A $30 ticket gets you admission to the ceremony as well as a catered dinner at your table. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday June 22, 2021. Call Kristin at 940-691-0003 to secure your seat at our Texoma Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet!