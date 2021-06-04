6pm Sportscast – June 4, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

M.J. Baird anchors KFDX-3 news at 6pm on Friday June 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News