Two Hirschi track and field athletes have committed to taking their talents to the world of college athletics. Sylvia Dennis is going to Northwest Oklahoma State and Breonna Taylor is going to Tarleton State.

Both were apart of Hirschi’s very successful track season in 2021 which saw two relay teams and Taylor (as an individual) qualify for state.

Taylor won bronze in the 100m dash, setting a new school record. The girls 4×100 relay team also earned a bronze medal.