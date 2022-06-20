OMAHA, Neb. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Texas Longhorns by a final score of 10-2 in Sunday’s elimination game in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Despite being former conference rivals, current in-state rivals, and playing in their 378th meeting on the baseball diamond, this marked the first game between the two Texas Division 1 college baseball programs in the College World Series.

The Longhorns hold the NCAA record for most College World Series appearances with 38. Six times, they left Omaha as National Champions, most recently in 2005.

The Aggies, however, are in their eighth College World Series in school history. They had only won two games in the tournament heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Longhorns.

Texas A&M starting pitcher Micah Dallas (34) throws against Texas in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas’ Douglas Hodo (7) rounds second to third base in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Texas A&M, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M left fielder Dylan Rock (27) makes the last out against Texas during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas starting pitcher Lucas Gordon (13) throws against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M shortstop Austin Stracener (0) fields the ball against Texas during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M’s Jordan Thompson (31) shrugs his shoulders after hitting a double against Texas in the fourth inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) and catcher Troy Claunch hug after their win over Texas in an NCAA College World Series baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

The Longhorns scored in the top of the first inning and the top of the second inning before the Aggies took over with a four-run bottom of the second inning.

Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas pitched five innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

When Dallas left the game, the Aggies had grown the lead to 8-2, and the Longhorns were threatening to score with two men on already.

Jacob Palisch entered the game in relief with two runners already on base. After striking out the first two batters he faced, he walked pinch hitter Mitchell Daly to load the bases with two outs for the Longhorns.

Palisch faced down the nation’s leader in home runs with a .393 batting average, the powerhouse for the Longhorns, first baseman Ivan Melendez, with a chance to bring the score within 2 runs with one swing of the bat.

However, Palisch struck out Melendez looking on an inside fastball at the knees, ending what looked like a promising opportunity for the Longhorns and keeping Texas A&M’s big lead intact.

For the Aggies, it’s their school’s first win in the College World Series since 1993, snapping a 9-game losing streak.

The win moves them on to another elimination game against Notre Dame on Tuesday, June 21, with the hopes of beginning a new streak in Omaha and moving on in their exciting postseason run.

But the Aggies’ first Omaha win in school history is almost the footnote for Texas A&M fans and players. What really matters most is that the win came against their longstanding most hated rival.

“There is a little extra oomph behind everything, especially when it’s Texas because you just look at the fan bases, there’s a lot of like genuine hate between each other,” Micah Dallas, Texas A&M starting pitcher said.

The rivalry between the Longhorns and the Aggies dates all the way back to the 1890s when the teams began playing each other on the football field.

The Longhorns and the Aggies both played in the Southwest Conference and later in the Big 12 Conference for most of their history. However, in 2011, when Texas A&M left the Big 12 to become members of the SEC, the rivalry was put on pause.

However, that pause will come to an end no later than 2025, when Texas joins the SEC.