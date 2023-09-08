"In partnership with AT&T and with a focus on innovative fan experience, this interactive technology gives tourgoers the opportunity to ask Mr. Jones a variety of questions ranging from his early life and upbringing, to his collegiate football playing days at Arkansas, early business ventures, and his time as the team's Owner, President and General Manager," the Dallas Cowboys mentioned via their tour site.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys have taken sports and technology to another level with a new groundbreaking experience.

AT&T Stadium unveiled their AI-powered Jerry Jones hologram in their Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience. Dallas Cowboy fans were able to get a sneak peek of the unveiling during an Instagram post on Sept. 7.

In the video, a Dallas Cowboy fan asks Jones why he opted to partner with AT&T to name the stadium.

“In partnership with AT&T and with a focus on innovative fan experience, this interactive technology gives tourgoers the opportunity to ask Mr. Jones a variety of questions ranging from his early life and upbringing, to his collegiate football playing days at Arkansas, early business ventures, and his time as the team’s Owner, President and General Manager. The hologram consists of countless possible responses generated by AI technology that’s designed to deliver an experience similar to a real-life conversation with Jerry Jones. Ask away!”

Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience

For now, the cloned Jerry Jones is only offered at The Star as part of the Owner’s Experience Tour or as a private group tour at AT&T Stadium.

To purchase tickets to tour AT&T Stadium or for more information, click here.

To purchase tickets to tour The Star in Frisco or for more information, click here.