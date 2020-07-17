Alternative Baseball seeks a startup in Texoma – July 17, 2020

Taylor Duncan founded Alternative Baseball four years ago, and now he has 50 programs across 22 states. Still looking to expand, Duncan is hoping to establish some roots here in Texoma.

Alternative Baseball is a league for teens and adults 15 years of age and older who have autism or special needs. The goal is to create an environment free of stigma to enrich physical and social skills in life on and off the diamond.

Anyone interested in helping to start up a chapter of Alternative Baseball here in Texoma can head over to the organization’s website for more information.

Or you can contact Taylor Duncan and the organization directly via email: taylor@alternativebaseball.com.