AOTW: Nick Slaggle, Seymour Panthers

Deciding this week’s Athlete of The Week was a process.

A lot of back and forth debating.



There were about eight Texoma athletes deserving of the award this week, making this one of the toughest decisions in recent memory.



This week’s winner is Seymour’s Nick Slaggle.



He helped the Panthers wrap up a district title with wins over Electra and Windthorst.



Slaggle scored 38 points in the two wins while pulling down 12 rebounds.



Nick dished out five assists while just turning the ball over twice.



He also notched five steals while playing stifling defense which Seymour is known for.

As part of being named KFDX Athlete of The Week, Nick will be featured on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day Tuesday.